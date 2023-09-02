I’m a Former Madewell Employee — These Are the 10 Items I'm Buying From Its Labor Day Sale

We’re approaching that time of year when I get serious about updating my fall wardrobe. I’ve already gone through my closet and taken stock of what I have, what I want to donate, and, now, what I need. After obsessing over Madewell’s pre-fall arrivals just one week ago, the retailer seemingly answered my prayers and marked down hundreds of fall-ready items.

Madewell’s Labor Day Weekend Sale is finally here with double discounts on sale items as well as major markdowns on just-dropped apparel. Right now, you can save 30 percent on select new arrivals and take an extra 40 percent off sale items with the code COOLDOWN. As a former employee who got pretty accustomed to saving every time I bought something from the brand, you know I seized this opportunity to load up my cart.

Of the hundreds of marked-down items, there are 10 I keep coming back to, including leather loafers that are on double sale, trending wide-leg jeans, and a best-selling fall pullover.

When I saw the Conway Pullover was included in the sale, I immediately added it to my cart (in baby blue and garnet stripes — oops). This cotton sweater, which shoppers say doesn’t “pill, stretch, [or] itch,” has an oversized, vintage-inspired look with its rolled crew neck and dropped shoulders, giving it an effortless, cool-girl feel. “It's very comfortable but still looks polished,” described one person. As shoppers succinctly explained, it’s a “wardrobe staple” — one I know I’d wear with everything from trousers to jeans to, yes, sweatpants. The Conway Pullover has been known to sell out, and given that this is Madewell’s first time offering it in solids, I wouldn’t act too slowly.

Conway Pullover

This fall, I don’t want to wear anything but wide-leg pants. The style is über comfortable, flattering, and destined to be this year’s biggest denim trend, with celebrities including Eva Longoria and Katie Holmes repeatedly wearing it. I already own Madewell’s Super Wide-Leg jeans (which are also 30 percent off!), and during this sale, I’m grabbing the more elevated Harlow pair. These have that tailored trouser look thanks to the subtle pleating at the hips, which a “curvy” customer described as “subtle and…very flattering.” And shoppers note that that small detail makes these a “dressier style,” giving you the opportunity to dress the denim up, with one person writing that they’re perfect for work. As for the feel, shoppers say these jeans are “soft and buttery.”

Harlow Wide-Leg Jeans

I plan on living in this mini slip dress from the moment it arrives until the end of fall. By pairing a more autumnal-leaning print with a loose silhouette and lightweight fabric, Madewell created the perfect transitional piece. As we finish out summer, I can wear it with a pair of sandals or sneakers, and as we transition into fall, it can be warmed up with knee-high boots and an oversized blazer. This style is available in five colorways, all which are on sale (four with a double discount!).

Layton Mini Slip Dress

I’m using this major sale to stock up on everything I need heading into fall (and a few things I kind of just want). Shop more must-have, on-sale pieces below with the code COOLDOWN.

Oversized Knit Blazer in Houndstooth

The Vernon Loafer

The Garment-Dyed '90s Straight Cargo Pant

Square-Neck Long-Sleeve Crop Tee in Sleekhold

The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean