I Bought My First Pair of Madewell Jeans, and Now I Want to Replace All My Denim With Its Comfy Styles

One of my all-time favorite pieces to shop for are jeans. I have a solid ten pairs in my collection that I have been wearing for years, varying from high- and low-waisted, skinny and baggy, and cropped and full-length. I haven't had the chance to shop for new denim in the last few years, as I have been the same size since high school. But as of recently, I have had a change of weight and found that 75 percent of my denim repertoire no longer fits. Devastating isn't even the word to describe the feeling of parting with jeans I have been wearing for over a decade. On the bright side, this allowed me to try out some new brands I have heard good things about, like Madewell — and it did not disappoint.

I popped into Madewell’s SoHo location in NYC and tried on a few denim styles. I knew the first pair of jeans I wanted to replace was my thrifted mom jeans; I'm a creature of habit and have found the perfect denim formula for my style. I was looking for a loose fit throughout the leg and a snug (but not too tight) fit at the waist, as well as a straight cut down to the ankle. The styles that fit most closely to my original vintage jeans were the Low-Rise Baggy Straight Jean which I ended up purchasing, but the Slouchy Boyjean in Rosewell Wash and the Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Westanna Wash were close runner-ups.

I chose the Low-Rise Baggy Straight Jeans because of the timeless vintage wash (even my dad approved). They have a high-waisted fit that gently hugs the waist without digging, as well as a traditional zipper and button closure for easy on and off. (A lot of Madewell’s other styles have button fly closures.) I appreciated the wiggle room throughout the thigh and easy, straight fit down the leg. Plus, they have spacious front and back pockets that fit my phone and wallet. The style is available in petite, standard, and tall insteams and sizes 23 through 33.

Shop now: $98; madewell.com

I found that the Slouchy Boyjean in Rosewell Wash hugged my thighs a bit more than the Low-Rise Baggy Straight Jeans, giving a more classic jean fit. They sit a bit lower on my waist, so I did have some issues with gapping, but I prefer a looser fit with styles like this since I style them with belts. I loved that the straight leg fell slightly over the foot, allowing the extra fabric to be easily cuffed to ankle length. The medium blue wash is gorgeous, and the denim is super soft and doesn't scratch the skin. This style is available in sizes 23 through 32.

Shop now: $70 (Originally $138); madewell.com

I almost bought the Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Westanna Wash but decided to wait (which I regret as I type this). This style was made for summer, with minimally distressed rips at the knees and a classic light wash. They're available in petite, standard, plus, and tall options, and range in size from 23 to 33. They have a breezy, cropped inseam that hits a bit above the ankle, and a comparable rise to the Low-Rise Baggy Straights. This pair is more snug on the waist and thighs, but falls straight as it moves down the inseam. And similar to the other Madewell styles, the denim wasn't rigid or scratchy.

Shop now: $124 (Originally $138); madewell.com

If you’re new to Madewell’s denim — or are in the market to add more to your collection — this is your sign to add a pair (or two) to your cart. Explore more Madewell jeans, here.

