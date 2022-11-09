Fashion Clothing Jeans & Denim I'm a Former Madewell Employee, and I'm Calling It: These Wool-Woven Jeans Are Going to Sell Out The brand’s InstaCozy jeans are back. By Kaelin Dodge Kaelin Dodge Instagram Kaelin is an e-commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 9, 2022 @ 04:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy Madewell Living in Chicago for four years taught me the importance of layering for winter: Long-sleeves under a sweater under a parka under gloves, a hat, and a scarf. But year after year, I struggled to keep my legs warm, especially given that I lived there during an era of skinny jean-dominance. You could buy long underwear or fleece-lined leggings, but managing to get them under a pair of jeans designed to fit like a second skin was an issue. Luckily, Madewell designed a solution that eliminated the need for layering while keeping your bottom half ultra-warm, and the brand just released this year’s newest styles. InstaCozy jeans, Madewell’s best-selling wool-woven winter denim, features a brushed interior that rivals the coziness and warmth of your favorite sweater. The brand brings this winter-ready material to some of its best-selling styles – including the relaxed-fit Perfect Vintage – so you don’t have to make the decision between wearing what you want and staying warm. And, as a former Madewell employee who knows just how quickly popular denim styles can sell out, I’d advise you to shop these new InstaCozy styles before they’re gone. Madewell Shop now: $138; madewell.com The newest collection includes four styles: the classic ‘90s-inspired Perfect Vintage, hourglass figure-friendly Curvy Perfect Vintage, Perfect Vintage Straight, and mid-rise skinny Stovepipe jean. In addition to the InstaCozy warmth, all four include the brand’s beloved “Magic Pockets,” designed to hold you in in the front, never puckering or flaring. Plus, the Perfect Vintage and Perfect Vintage Straight can be shopped in plus, petite, standard, and tall lengths. All four are $138 and despite just dropping, are already receiving major customer love. Madewell Shop now: $138; madewell.com Madewell Shop now: $138; madewell.com One customer, who noted how hard it is to find “a warmer-brushed jean [that doesn’t] have a tight legging-like fit but [is] also not bulky” opted for the Perfect Vintage Straight leg, which they describe as “great-looking” and “excellent for winter”. They also added that, despite the woven-wool material, these jeans are “not itchy at all.” Another wrote that, while they typically opt for skinnier styles, they decided to try something new with this straight-leg style, and found the style to “still [be] super flattering” thanks to the “great butt support.” Madewell Shop now: $138; madewell.com Don’t wait for temperatures to drop to get Madewell’s newest InstaCozy jeans, a winter-staple and best-seller that, at $138, is destined to sell out. Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion: I’m a Fashion Editor, and These Are 15 Things Worth Buying for Up to 60% Off in Nordstrom’s Holiday Sale This Cozy Boot From a Gigi Hadid-Approved Brand Is $100 Off for InStyle Readers Jessica Simpson Wore the Break-Your-Ankle Boot Trend That’s 100% Worth the Risk