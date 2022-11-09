I'm a Former Madewell Employee, and I'm Calling It: These Wool-Woven Jeans Are Going to Sell Out

Living in Chicago for four years taught me the importance of layering for winter: Long-sleeves under a sweater under a parka under gloves, a hat, and a scarf. But year after year, I struggled to keep my legs warm, especially given that I lived there during an era of skinny jean-dominance. You could buy long underwear or fleece-lined leggings, but managing to get them under a pair of jeans designed to fit like a second skin was an issue. Luckily, Madewell designed a solution that eliminated the need for layering while keeping your bottom half ultra-warm, and the brand just released this year’s newest styles.

InstaCozy jeans, Madewell’s best-selling wool-woven winter denim, features a brushed interior that rivals the coziness and warmth of your favorite sweater. The brand brings this winter-ready material to some of its best-selling styles – including the relaxed-fit Perfect Vintage – so you don’t have to make the decision between wearing what you want and staying warm. And, as a former Madewell employee who knows just how quickly popular denim styles can sell out, I’d advise you to shop these new InstaCozy styles before they’re gone.

Madewell

Shop now: $138; madewell.com

The newest collection includes four styles: the classic ‘90s-inspired Perfect Vintage, hourglass figure-friendly Curvy Perfect Vintage, Perfect Vintage Straight, and mid-rise skinny Stovepipe jean. In addition to the InstaCozy warmth, all four include the brand’s beloved “Magic Pockets,” designed to hold you in in the front, never puckering or flaring. Plus, the Perfect Vintage and Perfect Vintage Straight can be shopped in plus, petite, standard, and tall lengths. All four are $138 and despite just dropping, are already receiving major customer love.

Madewell

Shop now: $138; madewell.com

Madewell

Shop now: $138; madewell.com

One customer, who noted how hard it is to find “a warmer-brushed jean [that doesn’t] have a tight legging-like fit but [is] also not bulky” opted for the Perfect Vintage Straight leg, which they describe as “great-looking” and “excellent for winter”. They also added that, despite the woven-wool material, these jeans are “not itchy at all.” Another wrote that, while they typically opt for skinnier styles, they decided to try something new with this straight-leg style, and found the style to “still [be] super flattering” thanks to the “great butt support.”

Madewell

Shop now: $138; madewell.com

Don’t wait for temperatures to drop to get Madewell’s newest InstaCozy jeans, a winter-staple and best-seller that, at $138, is destined to sell out.