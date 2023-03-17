I'm a Former Madewell Employee, and These Are 11 Spring Essentials I'm Buying From Its Sitewide Sale

Everything is 25 percent off.

March 17, 2023
Madewell Spring Essentials
Every once in a while, a spring-like day will emerge, reminding me winter is close to being over. In Los Angeles, the clouds will part, the rain will stop, and the sun will peak out, prompting me to head to my closet, ready to embrace the unseasonable weather. But I’m quickly reminded that while I might be ready for spring, my wardrobe isn’t. Luckily, one of my favorite retailers just launched a sitewide sale, with 25 percent off everything, including this season’s must-have styles.

Madewell’s Insider Sale happens only twice a year. While some wait patiently for Black Friday, I, as a former employee, know this is the sale to end all sales. This isn’t an instance of select items being 25 percent off — this is Madewell’s entire lineup, from customer-loved denim to the coveted leather jackets that never have their prices slashed. To help you navigate the brand’s Loyalty Event — which anyone can access by inputting their email address — I rounded up 11 spring items I recommend grabbing before they’re gone, including trending denim styles, a unique leather bag, and a pair of practical shoes I plan to live in.  

It’s Madewell — you’ve gotta grab some denim. I’m personally obsessed with the brand’s super wide-leg jeans, which — despite just launching — are already a best-seller. Given that celebrities have spent upwards of a year living in the baggy, oversized style, I anticipate them dominating the upcoming season with the flowy, relaxed style making for a perfect spring-staple. Shoppers note that this pair is “very flattering” on curvy and hourglass shapes, fitting “nice on the waist with ample room for…hips.”

Superwide-Leg Jeans in Varian Wash

Madewell

Shop now: $74 (Originally $98); madewell.com

A linen blazer is one of my favorite things I own from Madewell — and as someone who worked there and benefited from its employee discount, I own a lot. I find it’s perfect to wear all spring long — with just enough warmth — and can still get use on breezy summer nights when paired with denim shorts. So during the sale, I’m eyeing the brand’s recent update on its fan-favorite style, in which cargo details (including side pockets) were added to the classic double-breasted blazer. Given that Tan France predicted oversized suiting as one of the spring hottest trends, I’d make sure to grab this pick before it sells out (it will).

The Cargo Double-Breasted Blazer in Linen-Cotton

Madewell

Shop now: $122 (Originally $162); madewell.com

Denim might not ever go out of style, but its popularity certainly ebbs and flows — and according to fashion experts, it’s reaching a high this spring. Canadian tuxedos are a classic way to rock the trend, but you could go a simpler route and grab Madewell’s denim oversized shirtdress, which is available in both white and light-wash blue (where sizes are selling quickly). 

Denim Oversized Shirtdress in Tile White

Madewell

Shop now: $104 (Originally $138); madewell.com

Though Madewell might be most known for its denim, its leather goods are the brand’s best-kept secret. I will always have a soft spot for the Transport Tote — which thanks to its classic design and high-quality leather will never go out of style and get years of wear — but this season, I’m eyeing this crossbody bag in woven leather, a style popularized by Bottega Veneta. It’s available in five colors, including a cheery green, can be turned into a clutch within seconds, and has already been added to more than 2,000 carts this week, proving it might just be one of spring’s hottest bags.  

The Puff Crossbody Bag: Woven Leather Edition

Madewell

Shop now: $96 (Originally $128); madewell.com

The brand updated the classic, white T-shirt with its Side-Cinch Muscle Tee, which is now just $36. And while that might seem steep for a tee, it’s designed out of high-quality, sustainable, and ultra-soft materials that, IMO, justify the cost (even without a discount). Furthermore, I’m obsessed with elevated basics, which allow you to put in the same amount of effort with a lot more payoff because the small details transform a pair of jeans and a top into a whole look. Here, the side-ruching is designed to provide an ultra-flattering fit, cinching the waist. While it’s on sale, I might be grabbing it in more than just one color.

Side-Cinch Muscle Tee

Madewell

Shop now: $36 (Originally $48); madewell.com 

Get your wardrobe spring-ready during Madewell’s Insider Sale and take 25 percent off sitewide.

