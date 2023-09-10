I Found the Perfect Fall Shoe That Combines 3 of 2023's Hottest Trends

Fall footwear is going to be so good this season, from edgy, studded silhouettes to classic cowboy boots. However, it’s hard for me not to feel a strong pull towards the ballet flat, aka one of the top trending shoe styles for 2023. Stylish enough for Katie Holmes to wear to the opera but comfortable enough for Taylor Swift to wear post-concert, ballet flats are simply fashion chameleons.

Thanks to their rise in popularity this year, there are so many options to choose from; I can’t tell you how many pairs of flats I’ve had sitting in my online shopping carts. However, recently removed them all because I found the perfect pair: Madewell’s new Greta Ballet Flat. The Madewell shoes impressively combine three of 2023’s biggest footwear trends in one: flats, Mary Janes, and metallics. They come in sizes 5 to 12 (including half sizes) and are available in black, brown, blue suede, and leopard print alongside the silver shade I went for.

Madewell

The silver leather on the pair I purchased is buttery soft, sustainably sourced, and totally on trend: celebs like Chrissy Teigen, Helen Mirren, and Kate Middleton have been spotted sporting metallic shoes this year. They’re super comfortable, too, thanks to Madewell’s Cloudlift Lite padding in the insole. If all of that sounds good to you, you’ll want to act fact — more than 2,000 shoppers have them in their carts ready to go, according to the site.

The Greta Ballet Flat is just the right mix of feminine and modern. I love the idea of balletcore, but many of the sweeter shoe styles are just not practical for my day-to-day life. These silver Mary Jane flats hint at the trend perfectly without being too on the nose. The understated black Mary Jane strap gives the shoe a little visual interest, and I like that it doesn’t have a more traditional bow. The toe is just right, hovering somewhere between round and square.

I’ve already worn the flats with more architectural pieces for a little softness, and I think they’ll go well with my collection of nap dresses for easy grab-and-go outfits during the transition to fall. I heeded the advice on the website and sized down since the shoes run a bit wide, and they fit like a dream.

If you’re looking for a comfortable and on-trend shoe to carry you into fall, head to Madewell to check out the Greta Ballet Flat.

Madewell