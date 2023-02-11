I'm a Former Madewell Employee, and These Are 10 Things I'm Buying from Its New Spring Collection

On one hand, I applied to work at Madewell because I needed the money, on the other, I really wanted the employee discount. I had long been obsessed with the brand — one that made me re-fall in love with jeans — and wanted to justify (and expense) the amount of items I was adding to my wardrobe. Coming into work, I clocked in ready to shop, with an on-hold pile of clothes behind the cash registers with my name on them. And while some might think that having to refold a denim bar for nine-hour shifts might turn you against a brand, working there only made me fall more in love.

And now, years later, with my employee discount a distant memory, I’m still kind of obsessed. I rely on the brand for everyday sweaters and jackets that will last, as well as jeans I know will fit and hold their shape for years to come. Each time the brand releases a new collection, I quickly sort through the drop to find the top must-have items, i.e., the ones I stand by and/or think, based on in-store experience, will sell out. And right now, these 10 items are at the top of my list, including celebrity-inspired denim, on-trend outerwear, and spring-ready dresses.

Ever since my coworker, Eva Thomas, wrote about how oversized slacks make her “feel so badass,” they have been sitting at the top of my “wants” list, but I hadn’t landed on a pair until this Madewell drop. As part of its spring collection, the brand released the popular Neale Straight-Leg Pant in Drapeweave in a slew of new colors, including dried rose, a soft, pinkish terracotta. This is a shopper staple, with many noting how flattering the trousers are, explaining that the elastic waist helps prevent waist gapping. One shopper, who deemed them “fantastic,” wrote, “they are super comfortable but also look put together,” with others adding that they can easily be dressed up with heels or worn casually with a pair of white sneakers.

If there’s one dress that will fly off the shelves from the new collection, it’s this slip which, as I’m writing, has already been added to over 2,000 carts. In my experience in-store, long, silky dresses and skirts were the first to sell out from any drop. They’re universally flattering, timeless, and versatile — slips can be made sexy with a pair of strappy heels or worn for everyday-life when paired with a casual denim jacket or, à la Hilary Duff, a cropped sweatshirt. I love the V-neck of this dress and that the straps cross in the back, which tends to provide a little more support and lifting in the front.

I couldn’t make a list of Madewell must-haves and not include a pair of jeans. The skinnies, straights, and stovepipes will always be around — they’re a staple of the brand — so during new collections, I tend to gravitate towards the more unique denim pieces, and the Slouchy Boyjean is my current obsession. As we’ve seen all over Hollywood, from Katie Holmes to Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Lopez, worn-in, roomy denim is the hottest pants trend of the moment. It’s casual, effortless, and doesn’t leave you feeling suffocated after a big meal. This pick from Madewell sits a bit lower on the hips — don’t expect the typical high-rise — and is relaxed throughout the entire leg, from thighs down to calves. The 100-percent cotton material means there won’t be any initial stretch, but instead, they’ll shape and expand over time (really just a couple wears) according to your body.

In warmer months, there are few tops I wear more than an oversized button down — channeling my inner Nancy Meyers — and Madewell has made one I’ve been living in for years. From this new collection, I was immediately drawn to the Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt, which is available in beautiful spring hues including lavender, pale green, and a baby blue. You can of course also grab it in white, but given I — and I’m sure you — already have one in the closet, I’m using this drop as an opportunity to add a little color to an otherwise-classic look.

If there’s one thing I think shoppers are sleeping on, it’s the brand’s jacket and coat collection. I’ve been wearing one of its winter coats for five years now and still get compliments on it. The brand tends to lean more timeless and less trendy with these, and opts for high-quality materials that allow you to wear it — and still feel stylish in it — beyond just that first year. From this drop, I’m eyeing this French-girl trench, which is designed out of a breathable linen and cotton blend.

