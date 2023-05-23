I’m a Former Madewell Employee, and These Are 10 Things I’m Buying From Its New, On-Sale Summer Collection

Some things happen for a reason. For instance, when temperatures spiked in Los Angeles this weekend, I tried on the pair of Madewell denim shorts I bought last summer…only to find I had to squeeze myself into them. To each their own, but skin-tight cutoffs that leave imprints on my thighs aren’t for me. Luckily, days after I donated those shorts, Madewell dropped its new summer collection, which just so happens to be on sale. Aka, time for a new pair.

Madewell recently launched its early Memorial Day sale, which includes 30 percent off its latest summer drop that’s full of lightweight linens, breezy dresses, and — yes — denim shorts. As a former employee who desperately misses her employee discount, this blowout sale is the time I’ll be stocking up on the essentials I know I’ll wear now through September. To help you navigate the summer collection and sale, I rounded up the 10 must-have items that you can snag for under $100 with the code WARMUP at checkout until May 30.

There are a lot of things from the new drop that I want, but denim shorts are a necessity. I’m currently looking to add both the Baggy Jean Shorts in white and The Perfect Vintage Mid-Length Jean Short in a light blue wash to my closet. While I’m not totally ready to embrace the knee-length bermudas Gigi Hadid has been making a case for, I am thinking it’s time to retire styles that are so short, they can get a little cheeky. Both of these options are high-rise and a little on the longer side; the white pair has a seven-inch inseam and the light blue pair has a five-inch one. Since they’ve dropped, the white baggy shorts have already been added to more than 1,000 carts — so if you also want them, you may want to grab them quickly before sizes sell out.

Madewell

Shop now: $55 with code WARMUP (Originally $78); madewell.com

Madewell

Shop now: $55 with code WARMUP (Originally $78); madewell.com

While shorts are one of my top summer needs, this pleated dress is number one on my “want” list. The soft, buttery yellow color is perfect for summer while the pleats and mid-length add some elegance, making it ideal for the weddings I’m attending as well as just a nice weekend brunch. For more casual outings, I’m eyeing the 100-percent linen Goldie Mini Dress in the newly dropped Brushstroke Monstera print (it’s also available in four solid colors). Shoppers call it a “great staple.” One person said it’s “really one of those perfect dresses that you can throw on and look great in all summer,” while another shopper was impressed that, despite being labeled as mini, “it hit at a reasonable length,” grazing their mid- to lower-thigh.

Madewell

Shop now: $97 with code WARMUP (Originally $138); madewell.com

Madewell

Shop now: $77 with code WARMUP (Originally $110); madewell.com

This cinched drawstring one-piece is my favorite swimsuit of the new drop thanks to its summer-ready gingham print, full coverage, and adjustable sides. The cut of the suit can be adjusted according to your preference thanks to the drawstrings that add a ruching effect at the waist; plus, I love the cute bow-tie detailing.

Madewell

Shop now: $69 with code WARMUP (Originally $98); madewell.com

Crochet clothing and accessories have been trending since last summer, and the style shows no signs of quitting — which is why I’m planning to grab this crocheted shoulder bag. Available in white, chartreuse, and an eye-catching red, the bag features a crossbody strap, two handles, and a canvas-lined interior that can be snapped close. One shopper wrote that photos don’t do the purse “justice,” calling it “beautiful,” “very durable,” and “well-made.”

Madewell

Shop now: $43 with code WARMUP (Originally $62); madewell.com

One thing I’m definitely buying multiples of during the sale is the now-$14, best-selling Whisper Tank, which has just been added in new colors. When I worked at Madewell, Whisper Tees flew off the shelves at a rate I couldn’t wrap my head around — until trying the tank version. It’s lightweight, soft, and surprisingly versatile because, unlike most tanks, it's not skin-tight. Just this week I wore it with a casual pair of linen shorts and later tucked into a pair of pleated trousers. Shoppers can’t stop raving about it, deeming it the “perfect tank.”

Madewell

Shop now: $14 with code WARMUP (Originally $20); madewell.com

Stock up on Madewell’s new summer collection while the brand’s entire lineup is 30 percent off with code WARMUP.