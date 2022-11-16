I Used to Work Madewell’s Black Friday Sale, and These Are the 7 Things I’m Buying From Its Early Deals

As a former retail worker, the idea of entering a store on Black Friday truly sends shivers down my spine. I’m reminded of lines out the door, denim bars I could spend an entire shift attempting to fold, and cash registers freezing as customers got more and more impatient. Luckily for customers — and employees — more stores than ever are offering major Black Friday deals early, giving shoppers the chance to save ahead of the chaos.

While Madewell is one of my favorite places to buy fall and winter essentials like jeans, sweaters, and jackets – the former employee in me has a hard time swallowing the non-employee discount price. But this holiday season, I’m getting another chance to relive my Madewell glory days (i.e. stocking my closet with high-quality pieces for a fraction of the price) thanks to Madewell’s early Black Friday sale.

Through Thanksgiving day on November 24, 2022, the retailer is offering 40 percent off sitewide when you use the promo code OHJOY at checkout. To help you navigate the sale (and Madewell’s ever-growing lineup) I’ve rounded up the seven must-have items I’m adding to my cart ahead of Black Friday — from Jennifer Aniston-inspired denim to a jacket I plan to wear for years to come.

The 7 Best Madewell Early Black Friday 2022 Deals:

(Re)sponsible Cashmere Relaxed Sweater in Stripe

If you had to choose one item to shop during the sitewide sale, I’d recommend Madewell’s cashmere since it’s typically excluded during other promotions. I love that this striped sweater is made with 100 percent responsibly-sourced cashmere, which makes me feel good inside and out. Plus, the relaxed, oversized fit allows for easy layering on chillier days.

Shop now: $87 with code OHJOY (Originally $145); madewell.com

Haydon Coat in Insuluxe Fabric

Now is the time to finally snag that investment piece you’ve been considering. For me, it’s this timeless wool-blend coat I plan to wear for years to come. I bought my first Madewell winter coat five years ago; it’s a similar material in a classic camel shade, and to this day I still reach for it when temperatures start to drop. Now, I plan to finally give my jacket collection an upgrade with the Haydon Coat while I can get it for 40 percent off. Many customers have noted the high quality of the coat’s construction, while others called the structured design “so chic” and say it’ll “never go out of style.”

Shop now: $197 with code OHJOY (Originally $328); madewell.com

The Perfect Vintage Flare Jean in Wrenford Wash

Two months later and I’m still thinking about these bootcut jeans Jennifer Aniston wore, somehow finding the perfect balance between the skinny and baggy extremes we’ve seen over the past few years. After much hunting for a pair of my own, I’ve landed on these Perfect Vintage Flare Jeans that feature a flattering high-waist design and Madewell’s signature smoothing pockets. The slight leg flare and elegant dark wash instantly elevate this basic, dressing up everything from a simple white tee to an oversized sweater. Because of the incredible fit and quality, Madewell denim is something I’ll consistently buy — even at full price — so the 40 percent discount is just an added bonus.

Shop now: $77 with code OHJOY (Originally $128); madewell.com

Drawstring Midi Slip

When I worked at Madewell, we introduced a cheetah print slip skirt and could barely keep it on the shelves (it sold out almost instantly!), which is why I’m nabbing this drawstring version in a winter-ready dark green before it’s gone. I plan to incorporate this sleek slip into this three-part outfit formula that went viral over the summer, swapping out a tank for a winter-ready chunky knit.

Shop now: $53 with code OHJOY (Originally $88); madewell.com

Lucie Sweetheart Midi Dress

The original Lucie dress is a Madewell best-seller, and this winter-ready version is just as good — and sure to sell out quickly. The sweetheart neckline adds an elegant touch that can be dressed up for holiday parties with a bit of shimmer or dressed down with your favorite pair of sneakers.

Shop now: $83 with code OHJOY (Originally $138); madewell.com



The Zip-Top Medium Transport Tote

If you’re not using this pre-Black Friday sale to shop the brand’s ultra-popular leather goods, you’re doing it wrong. While you could grab one of Madewell’s more trendy purses, like this slouchy shoulder bag, I’m sticking to the classics and opting for the brand’s universally loved Medium Transport Tote. It’s the perfect personal item when traveling, easily holding a laptop, a book, and a few airport skincare essentials, but it isn’t so big that you’ll feel weird about using it as an everyday purse. Plus, it’s available in five classic colors, including the brand’s signature English Saddle and a winter-ready Forest green.

Shop now: $113 with code OHJOY (Originally $188); madewell.com

The Freya Platform Lugsole Mary Jane

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: If I want a comfortable pair of heeled shoes, I’m buying them from Madewell. Whether it’s a mule, boot, or strappy sandal, every Madewell option I’ve tried has passed the 9-hour shift test. During this sale, I’m looking at adding a pair of Mary Janes to my collection, inspired by Sarah Jessica Parker and Katie Holmes. The Freya Platform Lugsole Mary Janes include Madewell’s signature Cloudlift Lite padding that adds extra cushion to each step.

Shop now: $95 with code OHJOY(Originally $158); madewell.com