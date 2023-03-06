Madelyn Cline's Sexy Take on the LBD Included a Boob-Baring Cutout and One Shoulder

A wardrobe staple reinvented.

Published on March 6, 2023 @ 10:12AM
Madelyn Cline Stella McCartney Fall Winter 2023-2024 Paris Fashion Week
Photo:

Getty Images

Madelyn Cline is jetting out of the Outer Banks for a quick trip to Paris for some fashion week festivities. On Monday, the Outer Banks star — and fashion's newest It Girl — was photographed sitting front row at the Stella McCartney Fall Winter 2023-2024 show in a sexy take on a wardrobe staple.

Cline arrived at the show in a little black dress that included a boob-baring cutout, an asymmetric, one-shoulder design, and a floppy knotted bow on one side of the neckline. She wore the form-fitting midi dress layered over sheer black tights paired with matching heels. She kept her accessories to a minimum and styled her blonde hair in a middle part and gentle waves. A subtle, smoked-out liner and a peach lip completed her no-makeup glam look. At one point, the actress added a long camel trench coat over her LBD.

Cline was joined in the front row by her OBX co-star Madison Bailey who wore patterned parachute pants, a cropped leather bomber jacket, and black booties. Her dark hair was styled in a '90s-inspired updo that included space buns and slicked-down side bangs.

Madelyn Cline and Madison Bailey Stella McCartney Fall Winter 2023-2024 Paris Fashion Week

Getty Images

The hit Netflix series released its third season late last month and also announced an early renewal for season 4. While speaking with InStyle, Cline opened up about how her character Sarah Cameron's fashion has evolved over the show's three-season run.

“I think Sarah’s style has gone from more aesthetic to still cute but [more] functional," she said. "Now her life is something completely different than what it used to be, and over the past three seasons, there’s been this slow subtle transition from Kook, if you will, to more Pogue: a little looser but still some Sarah flair, for sure."

