Madelyn Cline Channeled Kate Moss's Most Iconic Look in a Slinky Sheer Gown

Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
Published on February 17, 2023
Ever since shooting to stardom in 2020 after the premiere of her hit Netflix show, Outer Banks, Madelyn Cline has been booked and busy. From starring in Rian Johnson's critically acclaimed (and Oscar-nominated) Knives Out sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery to landing major brand partnerships (think American Eagle and Tommy Hilfiger), Cline has cemented herself as a permanent fixture in young Hollywood. Not to mention, continuing to shoot the National Treasure meets The Goonies teen drama all the while. And last night, the cast reunited for their first-ever premiere (thanks to COVID restrictions the past two seasons).

For the season 3 premiere, Cline (a newly-minted fashion It Girl) wore a slinky blue rhinestone sheer gown that just grazed the floor, channeling one of the most iconic trend purveyors of all time: Kate Moss. The look was reminiscent of Moss's famous 1993 see-through silver gown, aka the original naked dress that cemented the trend as a forever staple on red carpets. Cline paired her piece with champagne-colored strappy heels and a smattering of silver rings.

Her freshly-cut long bob was styled with a middle part, and her face-framing layers were blown out to perfection. For glam, Cline complemented her dewy, flawless complexion with a caramel lip and a subtle, shimmery eye. The actress was joined on the carpet by her castmates Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, and her ex-boyfriend Chase Stokes.

Cline recently opened up to Variety about feeling confident in her own skin in an industry that is often very critical. "Self-love is a daily journey," she said. "Your relationship with your body is so deeply personal, and then in this industry, it gets objectified. That’s a really hard thing to balance in a very weird dichotomy. I think the main thing is truly letting my body be what it is, and not feeling like I need to make it what other people want it to be. So: being honest or being upfront about weight fluctuation! It happens."

She concluded, "I think truly that sexy is being confident in your own skin and whatever that means to you. That’s something that I’ve had to preach back at myself as well. Because I think that that’s what shows, especially on-screen."

