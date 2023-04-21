Madelyn Cline’s Latest Red Carpet Dress Took Plunging Necklines to the Extreme

The cowl neck will never be the same.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Published on April 21, 2023 @ 11:45AM
Madelyn Cline
Ever since the release of Netflix’s hit television series Outer Banks, Madelyn Cline’s life has completely transformed. So, it's only natural that becoming fashion's newest It Girl would be the next step — and the breakout actress proved to be doing just that when attending the 60th-anniversary party of TAG Heuer Carrera in celebration of the brand's longstanding Carrera collection and for the world premiere of The Chase for Carrera

The up-and-coming star touched down in London town on Thursday, going braless in a slinky silver-gray long-sleeve mididress complete with a cowl neck that extended past her ribcage to just above her belly button. The figure-hugging dress’s hemline featured asymmetrical frilled detailing, and Cline accessorized the sexy frock with a handful of timeless details: a silver TAG Heuer watch, black pointed-toe heels, and a black shoulder bag. 

On the beauty front, Madelyn wore her caramel-honey hair styled in loose waves with a middle part. For her glam, she opted for smoky eyeliner and a nude lip. 

While walking the red carpet, the actress was joined by other stars, including Ryan Gosling (who stars in the film), Jacob Elordi, and Bridgerton's Simone Ashley.

Madelyn Cline Stella McCartney Fall Winter 2023-2024 Paris Fashion Week

Just last month, fashion’s newest It Girl sat front row at the Stella McCartney Fall Winter 2023-2024 show in an eye-catching take on a wardrobe staple: the LBD. She arrived in her version of the trend that included a boob-baring cutout, an asymmetric, one-shoulder design, and a floppy knotted bow on one side of the neckline. Cline layered the form-fitting midi dress over sheer black tights paired with matching heels, and at one point, styled the sexy LBD with a long camel trench coat.

