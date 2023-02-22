Madelyn Cline’s Red Carpet Glow Was Thanks to the Serum That Made a Shopper’s Skin "Feel Young Again"

“Shine bright like a diamond!” Those are the first five words that came to my mind when I saw Madelyn Cline’s latest red carpet look. Sure, it might be because Rihanna's epic Super Bowl performance is still top of mind, but it’s also because the newly-minted fashion “It” girl and Outer Banks superstar literally shined when she walked the red carpet premiere for season three of the Netflix show. Her sparkle was all thanks to her rhinestone-covered gown (duh!), but also because of her glowy, dewy complexion that celebrity makeup artist Jen Tioseco achieved with one hero product shoppers literally deem “magic.”

Prepping for a big red carpet event is no easy feat, but when you have experts to help you (who also happen to know exactly what your skin needs to look its absolute best with hundreds of flashing camera lights) it becomes, well, less stressful. So it’s no wonder Tioseco turned to fan-favorite Dermalogica — a brand celebs like Oprah, Selena Gomez, and Cindy Crawford all use — to get Cline’s skin in tip-top shape ahead of the premiere, specifically, the Circular Hydration Serum with Hyaluronic Acid that’s a game-changer if you’re dealing with dull, dry, tried-looking winter skin.

The serum is key to kick-starting your skin’s hydration cycle, as it gives your complexion a big surge of moisture (think of it like a big glass of water, but in serum form) that sinks deep into the epidermis and prevents future moisture loss. It’s packed with hydration-boosting ingredients, like an algae extract that gives quick and long-lasting moisture, polyglutamic acid that’s 10 times more moisturizing than hyaluronic acid, and a blend of lactobacillus ferment and avena extract that helps to balance skin’s microbiome. Complicated lingo aside, this serum packs a punch, and in addition to tackling dry, dull spots that we often deal with come wintertime, it also makes skin look supple, soft, and ultra glowy.

It’s no wonder shoppers of all ages are calling this “magic,” with one reviewer going so far as to saying that regular use of the Dermalogica hero product has made their ”face feel young again.” Others note that the serum is “deeply hydrating,” a “skin saver,” and “game-changing product.”

It’s also very easy to use and can be incorporated into your routine in a myriad of ways. In fact, Tioseco actually used the serum twice in Cline’s skincare routine, as a pre-makeup step to get her skin plump and hydrated and then again during the makeup process. In fact, she actually mixed a bit of the serum into the foundation to get Cline’s skin looking extra hydrated and dewy, all night long.

Shop the popular hydrating serum here, plus more of the Dermalogica products used on Cline ahead of the Outer Banks red carpet premiere below.

