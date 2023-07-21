Madelaine Petsch's Sheer LBD Is Giving Goth Mermaid

Leave it to the queen of Riverdale to put a sinister spin on a classic fashion. On Thursday, Madelaine Petsch attended the Givenchy and Cultured Magazine's Rodeo Drive store celebration in a sheer LBD that looked eerily familiar.

Petsch donned a black cowl-neck gown with mesh paneling and illusion-creating pinstripes that were reminiscent of Jack Skellington's suit in The Nightmare Before Christmas. The floor-grazing dress also featured a strip of solid black fabric across the midsection and thin straps at the top. Her accessories were fairly minimal and included black-and-silver earrings and a matching chromatic handbag. Her vibrant fiery hair was parted down the middle and blown out to perfection, and her glam consisted of a severe winged liner, a neutral lip, and a porcelain complexion.

Madelaine was joined by other young members of Hollywood, including Lukas Gage, Maddie Ziegler, Ella Purnell, Dominique Fishback, and several stylists to the stars, like Tara Swennen and Elizabeth Stewart.

Petsch has been an avid supporter of the storied fashion house. Just earlier this year, she attended their womenswear fall winter 2023-2024 show in Paris, where she channeled another iconic character.

Getty Images

The actress wore a Barbiecore pink tweed suit that was comprised of a cropped jacket layered over a matching mock neck and a knee-length skirt with a thigh-high leg slit. She accessorized with a robin's egg-colored handbag and white pointy-toe pumps.

Petsch is preparing to say goodbye to her Riverdale character Cheryl Blossom. In a recent interview with Us Weekly, the actress opened up about Cheryl's conclusion on the show. "I know it was time to put the red lipstick away and say goodbye to Cheryl," she said. "So, I’m excited to say goodbye to Cheryl [and] I think her story has been completed really well. I think people will be happy with it.”

“As an actor on the show, wrapping was, maybe, one of the hardest weeks of my life," she continued. "The people that I work with — the cast and the crew — are truly some of the most phenomenal people on this planet. I feel very lucky to have spent seven years with them. We pretty much had the same crew for seven years, so I think the hardest goodbye was saying goodbye to our crew,”