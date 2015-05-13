Inside "Mini Sia" Maddie Ziegler's Episode of Pretty Little Liars

Maddie Ziegler, aka "Mini Sia," is about to hit one of the hottest shows on television. The 12-year-old, who danced in Sia's epic "Chandelier" video, seems primed to make a very strong, albeit creepy, impression on Pretty Little Liars.

Ziegler and Spencer Hastings, who portrays Troian Bellisario on the ABC Family hit, shared several photos of their scenes together on Instagram. Based off the images, it​ looks like the Dance Moms will guest star as a ghost—perhaps at Radley, the town of Rosewood's very poorly supervised mental hospital:

It's a dream come true that I got to work with the most incredible person!! And yes I know, we're haunting. @sleepinthegardn A photo posted by Maddie Ziegler (@madisonziegler1313) on May 11, 2015 at 4:04pm PDT

Bellisario captioned a photo of Ziegler on top of a bed with, "Powerhouse (And the sweetest)," while Ziegler said it was a "dream come true" to work with Bellisario.

Powerhouse. (And the sweetest) A photo posted by Troian Bellisario (@sleepinthegardn) on May 11, 2015 at 11:04am PDT

RELATED: All You Need to Know About This Year’s MTV VMA Video of the Year Nominee Sia

Co-star Ashley Benson also shared a pic of her and the famous little dancer:

This little cutie @madisonziegler1313 A photo posted by Ashley Benson (@itsashbenzo) on May 11, 2015 at 1:48pm PDT

And speaking of dancing, it looks like Maddie's character will get to show off some of her amazing moves on the show as she posted a pic from the set with choreographer Travis Wall and thanked him for creating "something so cool but creepy at the same time."

Ziegler's Pretty Little Liars episode titled "She's No Angel" will air in July on ABC Family.

PHOTOS: Grammy 2015 Red Carpet Arrivals