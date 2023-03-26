Shoppers Say This Primer Spray Makes Their Makeup Last “All Day” — and It's 50% Off for Just 24 Hours

When creating the perfect makeup look that can go from day to night, it’s essential to have the right products in your arsenal. One of the most important steps in any makeup routine is priming your skin to create a smooth canvas for your foundation and other products. And once you've applied your makeup, setting it in place is crucial for ensuring it stays put throughout the day. That's where the Mac’s Prep and Prime Fix+ Primer and Setting Spray comes in: This innovative product offers the best of both worlds, functioning as both a primer and a setting spray to give you the ultimate flawless finish. And for today only, you can get this dual-purpose spray for half off Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale.

This two-in-one priming spray is alcohol-free and comes in four scents: Original Soothing Herbal, Calming Lavender, Creamy Coconut, and Romantic Rose. It hydrates, primes, refreshes, and sets your makeup, providing an all-over, hydrating glow to your skin while instantly illuminating and adding shimmering radiance. With its easy-to-use spray applicator, you get a seamless makeup finish that lasts up to 12 hours. It's also dermatologist-tested and is suitable for all skin types.

The nice thing about this priming and setting spray is that it minimizes the steps and products needed in your makeup routine. If you’re traveling, this primer and setting spray combo means you have one less thing to carry.You don't need to coat your skin in another product layer; you can mist your face with this spray before applying your makeup for a more pigmented, natural-looking finish that lasts all day.

With over 1,600 five-star ratings, Ulta shoppers rave that this priming and setting spray "locks in the look" and gives a "natural finish." One long-time shopper of the spray said, "it melts my makeup into my skin and gives me a seamless finish." Another reviewer shared, "it makes my makeup last all day" and "adds just enough moisture to keep my dry skin at bay."

While Ulta shoppers can't get enough of the Mac Setting Spray, the 21 Days of Beauty sale also features some other game-changing products that are half off today only — so you'll want to add them to your cart ASAP. A few of the must-shop on-sale picks include Mac's Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation, which controls shine and provides a matte finish that lasts up to 12 hours. Tarte's Maracuja Juicy Lip Plumping Gloss is also worth adding to your cart, because it plumps, nourishes, and comes in eight pucker-worthy shades. Even my go-to, The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser by Tula, is joining in on the fun, so you can get a refreshing cleanse that removes impurities and makeup without stripping or over-drying, all for half its normal price.

Start and end your makeup routine with Mac Prep and Prime Fix+ Primer and Setting Spray. Shop it for half off today only at Ulta, along with more deals only for Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale.

