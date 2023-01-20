MAC’s New Makeup-Enhancing Skincare Line Is Here, and It Gave My Dull Complexion a Glowing Boost

Winter skin is not my friend. Like clockwork, when the temperatures begin to drop and the wind turns crisp, my skin becomes dry and breaks out. Dermatologists have made it well known that when your skin is dry, it's triggered to produce more oil, which can lead to clogged pores and breakouts. So, I heard MAC Cosmetics was releasing a skincare line that aims to smooth and hydrate your skin, I jumped at the chance to try it in the hopes of giving my dull complexion a glowing boost.

After over 30 years in the makeup game, MAC Cosmetics has released its first-ever "performative" skincare line, Hyper Real. The brand has dabbled in the skincare realm before with its Prime and Prep products, but this is the first time its launched products that aim to improve your complexion. Hyper Real consists of a trio of skincare products — a cleansing oil, moisturizer, and serum — all made with MAC’s special Pro-4 Power Infusion Matrix, including ingredients like Japanese peony extract to even skin tone, niacinamide to refine texture, and ceramides to hydrate and protect the skin barrier. Below, read my review on all three products.

Hyper Real Fresh Canvas Cleansing Oil

First up is MAC's Hyper Real Fresh Canvas Cleansing Oil. Made with nourishing oils like jojoba, sunflower, and camellia, it’s designed to remove makeup and debris while maintaining moisture. It gently but effectively removes my makeup — even waterproof mascara — after a single rinse. Unlike similar products I've tried in the past, this product doesn't have a greasy texture and doesn't leave my skin feeling dry.

Hyper Real Serumizer Skin Balancing Hydration Serum

This serum has quickly become my go-to product thanks to how well it battles the harsh effects of winter weather. It keeps my skin super hydrated, and after just a few days of using it, I could see a visible difference in my skin texture. My skin looks more plump and dewy, something that is typically hard for me to achieve in winter. Plus, my skin has become more balanced; areas of my skin that are typically dry are now more hydrated and the few oily spots along my T-zone have improved as well. An added bonus? Thanks to this product, I no longer need a primer in my makeup routine since it makes a fantastic base for foundation and holds it in place throughout the day.

Hyper Real SkinCanvas Balm Moisturizing Cream

I was immediately impressed that this cream has a thick, rich, consistency, but does not feel greasy on my skin. Like the serum, it makes a great base for my foundation and helps my makeup apply smoothly. I've been using the SkinCanvas Cream twice a day and my skin has been drinking it up; my complexion is now noticeably softer and healthier looking thanks to the glow it leaves. On days I want to let my skin breathe and leave it au naturel, this product has given me the confidence to do so.

Overall, MAC's skincare debut is impressive. Introducing these new products to my acne-prone skin has not caused me to break out, and I've seen an improvement in the appearance of my pores and overall skin texture. My dull complexion has made a 180, and the new glow I'm sporting says it all.

