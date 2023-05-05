The Hottest Fashion Products of 2023 Have Been Announced, Including the $20 Bag I Can't Stop Wearing

If you’re overwhelmed by the constantly changing fashion trends, same. Between jean skirts, waistcoats, and oversized blazers, I have a hard time figuring out what to prioritize for my closet. My TikTok obsession doesn’t help, either — I feel like I’m constantly trying to sort through which trends to focus on, but there are just so many I love and want to try. (Still thinking about you, coastal cowgirl.)

Recently, shopping app Lyst released its quarterly ranking of the hottest fashion products of 2023. The list is compiled via buying data and shopper habits alongside searches and social media volume, so you can get a sense of what trends people are actually shopping for. Below are six of the 10 items I found most compelling from the list to help you target your spring-summer wardrobe updates:



Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag

Uniqlo

I have worn this $20 Uniqlo bag every single day since I got it a few months ago, intending to use it as my airport bag. I first saw it in stylist and journalist Becky Malinsky’s Substack newsletter, where it appealed to me for its functionality and simple shape, totally in line with the other pieces I’ve gotten from Uniqlo. The bag is like a belt bag or fanny pack on steroids — it has a much larger surface area, perfect for cramming as many things as possible into it, and has several pockets, which is great for both traveling and everyday use. While I went with the most versatile color, black, I am thinking about getting it in a fun, springy color as well, like blue or pink. This bag is number one on my list and Lyst’s hottest products list for 2023 for a reason: Its price and practicality can’t be beaten.

Shop now: $20; uniqlo.com

Skims Sculpt Bodysuit

Skims

I mean, it’s no surprise that the viral Skims Sculpt Bodysuit made it on the list. The bodysuit has quite the following on the internet, with 6.4 million views on TikTok alone. Made with “extra compression” around the waist and “perfectly placed” detailing to flatter your bust, the bodysuit truly makes me feel like a goddess (on the few occasions I feel like putting effort in). This is the mother of all sculpting bodysuits — and I say that as a diehard Spanx fan. It comes in 10 neutral including nudes, browns, and black, and nine sizes from XXS to 4XL. And surprisingly, it’s in stock right now.

Shop now: $68; skims.com

Adidas Original Gazelle Sneaker

Amazon

It’s kind of mind boggling to see throwback styles Birkenstock clogs, simple cloth headbands, and sweater shrugs coming back. While I’m not a fan of every single fashion trend rising from the dead, one category where I do welcome the comeback is sneakers. I’m a diehard sneaker gal, and I know I’m not alone in loving this switch to comfortable, functional footwear. One brand that keeps popping up on celebrities’ feet is Adidas in the form of Stan Smiths, Sambas, and now Gazelles. Yes, that’s right — your middle school boyfriend’s sneaker of choice is now the “It” shoe among celebrities and supermodels. Don’t question it; it works.

Shop now: $97–$100; amazon.com

Diesel Denim Maxi Skirt

Farfetch

I was just so-so on a denim maxi skirt the first time around, but I’m willing to give it a go again since the last time I tried it was in… 2004. That being said, I’d want to try it with something a little more on the affordable side, rather than going all in on the Diesel skirt (speaking of throwbacks!) that’s been making waves and costs a cool $295. If you feel the same, you can try this $40 Amazon version that comes in eight washes and two styles (button and zip fly), and sizes from 2 to 20. Knowing my track record with Amazon buys, this will likely become a favorite.

Amazon

Shop now: Women's Maxi Pencil Jean Skirt, $40; amazon.com

Bottega Veneta Drop Earrings

Bottega Veneta

I’ve been a huge Bottega Veneta fan since I started my career in fashion, and I lament the fact that I never bit the bullet and got one of its beautiful woven handbags back when they weren’t so popular. I covet everything the brand is offering these days, and that includes its viral $780 drop earrings. Simple, chic and timeless, this teardrop shape is one that I know I’d wear for the next 30 years — but I just can’t justify paying that much. Mejuri’s Dôme Huggies $38 alternative is the perfect solution to scratch my fashion itch. They’re available in sterling silver like the original version and in gold vermeil, too. Plus, the huggie shape is a bit smaller, which will fit my face nicely.

Mejuri

Shop now: $38, merjuri.com

Alaïa Le Coeur Heart Shoulder Bag

Fwrd

Alaïa can do no wrong in my book — the French brand is one of the most coveted in the world. I dream about — no, lust after — everything Alaïa, whose designs have been worn by everyone from Naomi Capmbell to Jennifer Aniston. The brand’s Le Coeur Heart Shoulder Bag has stolen everyone’s hearts (literally), but costs a pretty penny. Since I don’t even leave my house most days, this Coach crossbody will do the trick to satisfy my sudden need for a heart-shaped bag. The bag, which features Coach’s signature C print, is the right price to test out the trend before working my way up to forking over a mortgage payment for the Alaïa version.

Coach

Shop now: $199, coachoutlet.com

