Tons of Luxury Beauty Products Are on Sale, Including a Top Seller From Jennifer Lopez's Go-To Haircare Brand

Isn’t it thrilling to snag splurge-worthy beauty products on sale? The satisfaction of slathering an indulgent face cream or using a high-end hair tool is all the more sweet when there’s extra coin left over. In advance of Amazon Prime Day, I’ve been combing through the site’s luxury beauty products — and I return bearing good news: Many of the most-lauded luxury buys from Oribe, Eve Lom, and Ghd are discounted during Amazon Prime Day, and some products are up to 30 percent off.

The Best Luxury Beauty Deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023:

Oribe Limited Edition Dry Texturizing Spray

Amazon

Jennifer Lopez has been known to rely on Oribe to obtain her signature waves. One of the brand’s most popular products: This iconic texturizing spray, which delivers undone, tousled perfection in mere moments. Thanks to the effortless, undone appeal it delivers, this spray is perennially on my packing list — not to mention, it smells divine. Per the brand, it’s rarely discounted — so stock up on this artistic limited-edition version, an homage to the French haircare brand’s founder, while you can.



Shop now: $39 (Originally $49); amazon.com

Juara Candlenut Body Creme

Amazon

Currently, I am on a (hellishly long) return flight from Bali and perhaps the most salient beauty memory from my trip: Juara products, found at many luxury spas in Indonesia. This particular body cream is nothing short of blissful thanks in part to a “warm and subtly sweet” fragrance, per the brand. Candlenut oil is ultra indulgent for the skin — which feels instantly soft, smooth, and supple post-use. All Juara products are on sale for two days at Amazon, so don’t miss the brand’s Invigorating Coffee Scrub, which is a pampering pick-me-up.

Shop now: $31 (Originally $36); amazon.com

Eve Lom the Original Balm Cleanser

Amazon

I’ve yet to have a visiting friend try my Eve Lom Original Balm Cleanser without buying their own jar shortly thereafter. This stuff is supremely skin-softening, makeup-melting, and scented like some otherworldly spa. A little bit goes a long way, which, IMO justifies the price tag — and doubly so on sale. I’ve alerted my aforementioned cleanser-converts of the rare, two-day discount, and I implore you to snag one for yourself while you can. Kate Hudson and Gemma Chan have used the UK-based brand; dermatologists are also fans, as are InStyle editors, who crowned this balm cleanser the best splurge of all they tested.

Shop now: $46 (Originally $65); amazon.com

Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Foam

Amazon

A few hours ago, I stopped by a Sulwhasoo counter at the duty-free shop, where I shamelessly dipped into jars of the brand’s famously skin-plumping moisturizers in advance of my inevitably drying flight. My face remains moisturized and soothed as I type this — and would expect nothing less from the fan-favorite K-beauty brand. Even its foaming cleanser, an InStyle pick, follows the non-stripping, gentle-yet-effective ethos. Shop the cleanser, plus the rest of the brand’s offerings for 30 percent off.

Shop now: $27 (Originally $38); amazon.com

Ghd Unplugged Cordless Flat Iron Hair Styler

Amazon

As someone who styles my hair en route more frequently than I’d like to admit, I firmly believe cordless hair tools are the future. Ghd’s plugless straightener was among the first I ever tried, and it remains a favorite — particularly for travel and on scrambled mornings. Designed to fit in most handbags, the straightener delivers the same glossy results for which Ghd is famed, that too in a single-pass fashion, cordlessly with up to 20 minutes of use-time with each charge. Incidentally, I’ve yet to see this device go on sale — so get in on this deal while it’s, er, hot.

Shop now: $237 (Originally $299); amazon.com

Elemis Superfood Midnight Facial Night Cream

Amazon

Whereas many overnight masks lean occlusive or sticky, this night cream is lightweight and quick to absorb without compromising on skin-plumping effectiveness. True to its name, a blend of nourishing ingredients revive tired-looking skin while you sleep — and who wouldn’t want that? As one shopper notes, the product name is spot-on, claiming it “leaves my skin feeling like it had an overnight facial.”



Shop now: $41 (Originally $54); amazon.com

Révive Masque de Brilliance Resurfacing Multi-Acid Mask

Amazon

Révive, another brand I’ve rarely seen on sale, is offering 15 percent off its entire collection at Amazon for Prime Day. While I’ve yet to dislike any of its products, the brand’s Masque de Brilliance Resurfacing Multi-Acid Mask is a current standout in my skincare repertoire. In five minutes, this clear, easy on-off gel sloughs dead, skin-dulling cells from the surface by virtue of lactic, glycolic, and salicylic acids. As experienced as I am with peels, I still feel the zingy “it’s-working” satisfaction when I use this mask, which has become a biweekly must for smooth, glowing skin.

Shop now: $128 (Originally $150); amazon.com

Grown Alchemist Sweet Orange, Cedarwood, and Sage Hand Wash

Amazon

Of all the aesthetic touches in my apartment, an assortment of Grown Alchemist products displayed neatly in my powder room is perhaps my proudest. If you, like I, appreciate elevated bathroom decor, this botanical-forward brand is essential. Inarguably, the products themselves prove luxe and effective, with herbaceous scents and plant-based ingredients at the helm. All Grown Alchemist goodies are 25 percent off during Amazon Prime Day, including an InStyle-favorite hand cream and a Sweet Orange, Cedarwood, and Sage Handwash, which delivers a sumptuous scent and lasting softness. FWIW: Either option makes the perfect housewarming gift for practically anyone.

Shop now: $29 (Originally $39); amazon.com

Treat yourself to a well-deserved indulgence and shop luxury beauty products on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2023. Hurry — deals end soon.

