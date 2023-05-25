Denim Overalls Are a Summer Staple, and I’m Buying This On-Sale Amazon Style Loved by 5,000+ Shoppers

They're easy to style and available in 40 colors.

By
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
Published on May 25, 2023 @ 04:00AM

I Just Bought This Easy-To-Style Summer Staple For Casual Outings
Photo:

Getty Images

One of my favorite noughties styles that’s managed to skate under-the-radar are overalls. They eliminate the frustration of coordinating a top and a bottom, and you get the styling appeal of wearing denim without the discomfort of snug jeans on your waist. Many associate the denim one-pieces with adolescence, but I find that as an adult, they’re way more practical and versatile (at least, I  get way more use out of all those pockets). Overalls also make a great summer layering piece — which is why I’ve added Luvamia's Denim Overalls to my Amazon cart.

The denim jumpsuit is available in sizes XS to XXL and comes in 40 colors, including light, medium, and dark washes, along with other solid colors like brown, white, black, and gray. They have a relaxed fit through the hips and thighs and a tailored tapered leg. The silhouette features a denim bib with a spacious kangaroo pocket, as well as two front and back pockets. The Luvamia overalls also have adjustable straps and functional overall buckles, plus three side button closures that help with easy on-and-off.

luvamia Women's Casual Stretch Adjustable Denim Bib Overalls

Amazon

Shop now: $46 (Originally $57); amazon.com

I like to style denim overalls over my favorite tank or T-shirt with one of the snaps undone, which gives a very effortless look. It keeps me cool, but the coverage helps minimize my chances of sunburn when I’m outdoors. And on those cooler summer nights when you are walking along the beach, you can swap your tee for a sweatshirt or long sleeve, and the combo will keep you warm while still offering a cool styling moment. And not to mention, all the pockets will single-handedly replace your need for a purse.

While I’m just now adding the Luvamia overalls to my collection of easy-to-style summer staples, more than 5,000 Amazon shoppers have already given the style a five-star rating. One reviewer said the overalls were "comfortable" and that the "denim is soft" and has a "nice stretch to it." Another shopper said they are "so soft and comfy," and despite the "loose, casual fit," they were still "flattering." A final reviewer said the fit was similar to that of “real overalls" (versus more popular “spandex” styles) and that the fabric isn’t "super thick." They also shared they have "deep pockets” that fit their phone and keys.

Add Luvamia's Denim Overalls to your summer wardrobe for just $46 on Amazon.

