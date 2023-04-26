I Used This $18 Thickening Biotin Oil for 1 Month, and My Hair Is the Fullest It's Ever Been

As someone with a finer hair texture, I’m always in the market for quick-and-easy ways to give my locks an extra zhuzh. My beauty cabinet is stocked high with texture sprays, leave-in conditioners, volumizing shampoos, and probably every thickening solution you can think of. And while the products look and feel nice, I’ve never noticed an actual difference when it comes to hair strength, volume, and growth. That is, until I tried the Luseta Beauty Biotin and Collagen Strengthening Oil Treatment for just $18 at Amazon — it’s safe to say I’m blown away by the results.

The budget-friendly yet luxe-feeling product is formulated with the perfect cocktail of hero hair-care ingredients. As its name suggests, it’s made of biotin, which strengthens, thickens, and protects your hair, and collagen, which hydrates and nourishes the scalp, often supporting hair growth. Plus, it has argan oil, which promotes hair elasticity and softness and penetrates hair shafts to lock in shine. The treatment can be applied to clean, damp hair before styling or smoothed onto dry hair to tame frizz and flyaways while adding shine. The best part? It’s on sale for nearly 30 percent off.

Shop now: $18 (Originally $25); amazon.com

I’ve remained loyal to the Luseta product for one month, and I’m already blown away by the wonders it’s worked on my hair. I gently use a small amount of product as soon as I get out of the shower and my mane looks and feels thicker and healthier than it ever has. Because of my fine hair texture, I previously found sparser areas around my hairline, particularly when I wore slicked-back styles. Now, that problem area looks noticeably fuller, and I’m even experiencing new growth.

Prior to making the Luseta pick a mainstay in my beauty regimen, I worried that my hair was growing weaker and falling out as I brushed and washed it. And, while some shedding is completely normal, I’ve found that the amount of hair I lose to the shower has decreased significantly thanks to the strengthening oil.

Not only has my texture thickened, but my hair is naturally drying with lift and volume I’ve never experienced before. The oil has helped to texturize my locks while simultaneously making them salon-quality soft. Plus, my hair has an added shine that I often bring to the next level by applying the treatment to my already-dry styles, too.

I’m not the only fan of the strengthening oil; more than 2,600 customers gave it five stars, granting it a near-perfect rating overall.

So don’t wait to transform your hair with the Luseta Beauty Biotin and Collagen Strengthening Oil Treatment for just $18 at Amazon. You’ll thank me later.

