Lupita Nyong'o: "It Doesn't Hurt to be In Cannes Right Now"

How are you enjoying your time in Cannes thus far?

I’m really enjoying myself this year. It’s a break I’m having from filming, which is quite lovely. It's a big change from the world I’ve just come from. I’m just going with the flow.

What do you like most about this festival as opposed to others?

What I love most about Cannes is that it’s festive, but for many different kinds of people. There are those walking down the street in ball gowns and then those walking down the street in little jean shorts! And somehow these two world's are colliding and everything's all well and good.

And the weather isn’t too shabby this year.

Tell me about it! It’s warm, but there’s a nice breeze. I love looking out at the ocean, looking at the yachts and the horizon. It doesn’t hurt to be in Cannes right now!

