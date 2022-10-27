Lupita Nyong'o's White Cut-Out Look Was Giving Mermaidcore

It's hard to say what people are most excited for when it comes to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever release. Is it the highly anticipated second installment in one of Marvel's biggest franchises, Rihanna's long-awaited return to music, or the iconic red carpet fashion that comes with movie premieres? The correct answer is really all of the above.

On Wednesday, Lupita Nyong'o arrived at the Los Angeles premiere looking both sexy and powerful in a Balmain white shirt-and-skirt set that was comprised of a cropped, one-shoulder top with a keyhole cutout and twisted strap, as well as a long matching skirt with braided fabric in the middle and triangular cutouts running down either side. The bottom of the otherwise fitted piece was flowy and pleated, creating a mermaid effect.

The Oscar-winning actress paired the ethereal look with an intricate updo with brown and white braids, as well as an on-theme shell headpiece. For glam, she chose a a black-and-silver smoky eye and a bold red lip.

Earlier in the day, Nyong'o was spotted heading to film Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a sophisticated pantsuit with a cropped bedazzled blazer, baggy pleated pants, and a sheer corset top. Her hair was styled in cornrows that tied into a low bun, and she accessorized with diamond drop earrings and large square sunglasses.

During the appearance, Nyong'o and her costars. Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright, talked about filming the movie without the late Chadwick Boseman, who starred in the first Black Panther film. "Well, during the first movie, one of the things that Chadwick brought with him was his drumming buddy, Jabari [Exum, the 2018 movie's traditional drumming and dance movement coach]. And he would drum as we did our fight training. And became very much like a part of our rhythm."

"So this year, this time around, Jabari and some more drummers were hired to be there for all the fight training, especially for the Dora Milaje." she continued. "And he had a role to play in the movie as well."