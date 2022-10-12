Miranda Kerr Says This Teeth Whitening Pen Gives “Instant Results,” and It’s 40% Off at Amazon

It’s a supermodel-approved way to brighten teeth quickly.

By Kaelin Dodge
Published on October 12, 2022 @ 04:30PM

Everytime I look in the mirror after brushing my teeth, I think, “These could be whiter.” Between daily coffees and Diet Cokes, I’m getting closer and closer to my pearly whites becoming citrine yellows. Yet, whenever I find myself in any drugstore’s dental hygiene aisle looking over shelves of pricey whitening strips, I always end up opting for a budget-friendly toothpaste that claims to do the same (it can’t). That was until yesterday, when supermodel Miranda Kerr shared in an Amazon Live her trick to whiter, stain-free teeth, which happens to be 40 percent off.

Kerr’s beaming smile is enough to get me to add the Lumineux Whitening Pen to my cart, but her enthusiasm and promise of speedy results prompt a check-out. “I love this one because it’s quick and easy to use. You [use it] just a couple of times and you see instant results,” said Kerr. She further added that it “also protects against future stains” thanks to the shield-like gel that coats your teeth. And during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, you can get the supermodel-approved Lumineux Whitening Pen for just $30. 

Lumineux Oral Essentials Ultra-Bright Pen

Amazon

Shop now: $30 (Originally $50); amazon.com

In addition to being fast-acting, the Lumineux pen is incredibly convenient, with a small design that makes it easy to throw into your bag for on-the-go whitening (treat it like a tube of lip balm). Plus, the ingredient list is pretty impressive; using a combination of coconut, lemon peel, and sage oil, plus some mineral-rich Dead Sea salt, this pen gives you a whiter smile while being non-toxic, peroxide-free, and enamel-safe.

But if you’re nervous to venture into the world of teeth-whitening because of sensitivity — a normal concern given many whiteners’ harsh-ingredient lists, customers say to give this one a try. “[My] teeth are white [with] absolutely no sensitivity at all,” wrote one customer, adding that they “use [this] before meals to provide a layer of protection for my teeth…[and] keep one in my purse for meals on-the-go or drinks with friends. No nasty red wine stains here...just beautiful bright white teeth!” Another customer, who notes that they were skeptical of the pen due to “natural ingredients,” wrote that they were surprised when, after one use, their “teeth [already] looked bright and a little white.” They further added that “the best thing about it is that it didn't cause any sensitivity like how other teeth whitening products typically do.”

And if your most pressing concern is the immediacy of the results, this reviewer said that they applied “two thin coats to [their] teeth and…waited about one hour” — the “difference [was] pretty noticeable..whitening [their] teeth by one shade.”

If a supermodel smile is something you’ve dreamed of, but perhaps have been deterred by price or tooth sensitivity, this Mirand Kerr-approved Lumineux Whitening Pen is now 40 percent off at Amazon as part of the Prime Early Access Sale. 

