Luke Combs and His Wife Have Welcomed Their Second Baby Boy

Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole, have reason to celebrate. On Thursday, the country couple announced the arrival of their second baby boy, Beau Lee Combs (who they welcomed back on Aug. 15), via a joint Instagram post — and it’s safe to say that the new family of four is definitely better together.

“8.15.2023 - Beau Lee Combs. Welcome to the world,” Nicole captioned a video that showed her writing their second child’s name on a Polaroid of the newborn’s feet alongside a baby hat and a pacifier. “We couldn’t love you more.”

While the Combs’ newborn was originally due in September, the little one arrived early, while his dad was away in Australia on his world tour. Baby Beau joins Luke and Nicole’s eldest son, Tex, at home, who recently celebrated his first birthday on June 19.

The couple originally announced that they were expecting baby no. 2 on Instagram in March, writing, “Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!!”

The singer later opened up about how he and his wife were preparing to join the “2 under 2 club” when talking to People at the 2023 ACM Awards in May. “We're getting ready," Combs told the outlet at the time. "We're just in it. We're in the trenches, taping grenades. [We're] excited for the second one. They're gonna be close [in age], but I feel like we'll be in practice.”