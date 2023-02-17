Jennifer Lopez Stepped Out in a $635 Pair of White Sneakers, but We Found Similar Options Starting at $35

Shop 9 comfy styles from brands like Reebok, Adidas, and Converse.

By
Elizabeth Narins
Elizabeth Narins is a freelance journalist with more than a decade of experience writing service content for national publications.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 17, 2023 @ 04:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez. Photo:

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

If we needed yet another reminder that white sneakers are the ultimate classic and easy-to-style trend, Jennifer Lopez just stepped out in an enviable pair by the brand Off-White. Her chunky yet fashionable Off-White Out of Office sneakers are $635, but, lucky for us, we found plenty of similar styles on sale for up to 70 percent off at Luisaviaroma, a site packed with over 600 iconic and emerging luxury brands.

With a thick rubber sole, calf leather outer, signature arrow-shaped panels, and cheeky writing that reads “For Walking” scribbled on the sides, this style is truly distinctive. And while the performer wore these sneakers with leggings and an oversized sweater to a Los Angeles dance studio, they’re the kind of kicks that can be paired with anything (think: wide leg tailored pants, cropped jeans, a midi skirt or dress) and worn anywhere from the office to an off-duty brunch. 

If you’re inspired by this particular pair — which is also available in white and barolo (a pinkish red, also $635) exclusively at Luisaviaroma — we found tons of similar, more affordable sneaker styles currently on sale at the luxury fashion hub for up to 70 percent off. Check out our favorite picks below. 

White Sneakers on Sale at Luisaviaroma

A Reebok collaboration with Victoria Beckham, these comfy sneakers are currently 65 percent off. With a polyester upper and front lace closure, you won’t miss Off White’s use of leather with this comfortable pair that’s just a fraction of the cost. The style is sold out at other retailers, but you can snag a pair on sale today.

Reebok X Victoria Beckham VB ZIG KINETICA

Luisaviaroma

Shop now: $80 (Originally $230); luisaviaroma.com

This high-topped pair of Converse’s classic white sneakers is 65 percent off and anything but basic. The cotton canvas construction features a cool caged overlay with a unique lacing detail. And while Converse sneakers are sometimes considered less than comfortable, this style features the brand’s “OrthoLite” insole, so your feet get plenty of comfortable foam support with every step.

Converse Chuck 70 Translucent Caged Sneakers

Luisaviaroma

Shop now: $49 (Originally $140); luisaviaroma.com

If the reason why you love chunky sneakers is the fact that they give you a bit of height, these white, calf leather platform sneakers from Adidas could easily become your new go-to. Now 30 percent off, they come with a memory foam liner and Adidas’ signature logo detailing. The brand recommends sizing up, as they can run a bit snug.

Adidas Originals New Her Court sneakers

Luisaviaroma

Shop now: $77 (Originally $110); luisaviaroma.com

Made by Saye, a brand that plants two trees every time they sell a pair of shoes, this style is crafted from vegan leather and a bamboo insole. Now 30 percent off, their flat sole and wide toe box are similar in form and function to J. Lo.’s pair. You can wear them with anything from yoga pants and activewear to your favorite pair of jeans.

Saye Modelo '89 Vegan sneakers

Luisaviaroma

Shop now: $121 (Originally $173); luisaviaroma.com

As you get ready to upgrade your wardrobe for spring, browse through even more stylish and comfy white sneakers from Luisaviaroma today. 

Reebok Classics Club C Geo mid sneakers

Luisaviaroma

Shop Now: $84 (Originally $120); luisaviaroma.com

MIZUNO SAIPH 3 BO LEATHER & SUEDE SNEAKERS

Luisaviaroma

Shop Now: $65 (Originally $217); luisaviaroma.com 

Reebok Classics CLUB C 85 "HUMAN RIGHTS NOW" SNEAKERS

Luisaviaroma

Shop Now: $35 (Originally $100); luisaviaroma.com

Dsquared2 20mm Icon Forever Cassetta sneakers

Luisaviaroma

Shop Now: $372 (Originally $620); luisaviaroma.com

Adidas Originals Forum Lux Hi sneakers

Luisaviaroma

Shop Now: $70 (Originally $200); luisaviaroma.com

