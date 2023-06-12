These $27 Slip-On Sneakers Are So "Supportive and Durable" Shoppers Are Wearing Them "Religiously"

They have over 9,200 five-star ratings.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 12, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.

Lugz Women's Clipper Sneaker
Photo:

Amazon

Growing up, my parents made it a point to only buy me shoes with laces because they wanted me to learn to tie them. But now that I’m older and very well-versed in the art of shoe-tying, I opt for slide-ons whenever possible. And now that summer is here, slip-on shoes have all the convenience, comfort, breathability, and versatility you need this season. This is why Lugz Clipper Sneakers are the go-to choice for Amazon shoppers looking for casual and comfortable summer shoes. And they're on sale now for $27 on Amazon, so you won't have to break the bank for this easy-to-style summer shoe.

The slip-on shoe is available in sizes 5.5 through 12 and has standard and wide options. They run large, so many Amazon shoppers recommend sizing down a half size for an ideal fit that you can still wear with socks. They come in 21 colors, including pink, white, black, lilac, and blue. Their breathable canvas, cushioned insoles, and slip-resistant rubber soles make them as convenient as they are comfortable. You can style them effortlessly with jeans and a T-shirt or your favorite maxi dresses.

Lugz Women's Clipper Sneaker

Amazon

Shop now: $27 (Originally $31); amazon.com

With over 9,200 five-star ratings, it makes sense why shoppers are buying multiple pairs of the canvas style. One reviewer described them as "super comfortable" and easy to style, pairing them "with jeans or a casual summer dress." Another shopper said the shoes were "comfortable upon first time wearing" and required no breaking in. They also said they "slide on easily" and "provide adequate support." A reviewer who wears them "religiously" said the slip-on was "better" and "more comfortable" than popular brands carrying a similar style. They have had the shoe for over a year and said they "held up perfectly" after throw[ing] them in the washing machine several times. A final shopper experiencing "hip and back problems" said these shoes were "supportive and durable." They also shared that they were "lightweight" and fit securely on foot.

If you are looking for a shoe comparable to popular name brands for half the price, shop Lugz Clipper Sneakers for just $27 while they are on sale at Amazon.

