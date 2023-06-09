I Watched My Laugh Lines and Forehead Creases Smooth Out After Just 2 Weeks of Using This Skin-Blurring Cream

Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. 
There comes a time in every person’s life when you look in the mirror and come to grips with the fact that, well, it’s showing. While I’m genetically fortunate in that I’ve always been mistaken for someone younger — which I loathed in my teens and early 20s and love now — the lines are still there. 

Jumping on any opportunity as a shopping editor to test out products with the promise of diminishing those fine lines, I was intrigued when I received the Freedom of Expression Dual-Purpose Line Limiter from Love, Indus. This blurring cream targets lip lines, laugh lines, and forehead creases all at the same time. I’ve always loved a multitasking time-saver that can give me both instant and long-term results (I’m ever so slightly impatient, after all). Since the product both covers and smooths lines immediately, and has properties to reduce their appearance over time, it seemed like a no-brainer and, I’m happy to report, truly works. And right now, you can save $15 on the Line Limiter and all Love, Indus products with code FREE15.

Love Indus Freedom of Expression Dual-Purpose Line Limiter

Love Indus

Shop now: $73 with code FREE15 (Originally $88); loveindus.com 

The blurring cream comes out in a creamy brown color, which I apply using the cool metal applicator that’s also soothing on my skin. I place it above my upper lip to smooth out the vertical lines, by the corners of my mouth to the corners of my nose, and across my forehead. I use the applicator along with my fingertip to gently blend the product into my skin, which it does easily and without showing streaks or discoloration.

From the first few uses, I noticed that the Line Limiter smoothed out and concealed my fine lines, which are not yet too deep, acting as a concealer for signs of aging. And, as a bonus, I’ve discovered that I can use the cream each morning as a long-lasting primer before applying makeup. 

What’s most beneficial about the blurring cream is that while it smooths and conceals lines for the short term, using the product regularly helps to soften lines over time, too. The Line Limiter is formulated with botanical ingredients — contributing to its fresh floral scent — including lotus flower extract to keep the skin firm, antioxidant-rich mulberry to brighten the skin, senna to hydrate and boost collagen, vegan collagen to increase elasticity, and more, according to the brand. Within a few weeks, I noticed my lines were subtly less deep, and that my skin had a tighter appearance.

Shoppers found similar results with diminishing lines, with one person sharing that after using it for “a while” they “think [they] just found a magic eraser for [their] smile lines.” Another shopper who gets botox and uses the Line Limiter “day and night” said that it’s “perfect for in-between appointments” because it “visibly blurs fine lines.” Concerned with the vertical lines above their lips, a third reviewer called it an “amazing product” while adding that their “lines are literally disappearing in front of [their] eyes” after a month’s use.

Whether you need a quick fix for fine lines if you’re heading out for a special occasion or want to see long-term smoothing results, the Love, Indus Freedom of Expression Dual-Purpose Line Limiter can help you blur those lines. And be sure to use code FREE15 to save $15.

