We Finally Have a Trailer for the Celine Dion Rom-Com Starring Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan

There's no denying that the rom-com renaissance is here. With favorites like Reese Witherspoon, Julia Roberts, and Jennifer Lopez (not to mention Josh Duhamel) back to making lighthearted, good-time flicks, we can all sit back and have a laugh with a side of romance just about any time — and the latest flick to enter the chat is Love Again, starring Priyanka Chopra and Outlander's Sam Heughan. And if that wasn't enough to get "awwws" from viewers, Celine Dion, who has offered up tunes for some of the greatest rom-coms, ever, lends her songs to the film, making for just about the perfect combo.

The duo stars as Mira and Rob, who meet up after Mira sends romantic texts to her late fiancé's phone number, "not realizing the number was reassigned to Rob Burns' new work phone," according to a synopsis from Sony Pictures.

"A journalist, Rob is captivated by the honesty in the beautifully confessional texts," the teaser continues. "When he's assigned to write a profile of megastar Céline Dion, he enlists her help in figuring out how to meet Mira in person … and win her heart."

The film is a remake of the German movie SMS für Dich (Text for You).

"I had a lot of fun doing this movie," Dion told People. "And to have the privilege of appearing with the beautiful and talented actors Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan in my very first feature film is a privilege that I will cherish forever."



I think it's a wonderful feel-good story, and I hope that people will like it and like the new songs too," Dion added.

Chopra said that she was "so moved" by SMS für Dich, a movie "about hope" and "finding love again," and "having your mind open to the fact that magic can happen."

"It's all of those things coming together and at a time when I really feel like not too many hopeful movies are being made," she noted.

