Amazon’s Best-Selling Skort That Shoppers Call “Buttery Soft and So Comfortable” Is on Sale for $23

Last summer, I discovered the joy of wearing an athletic skort — and I don’t mean for working out. I started styling simple black skorts with my go-to tees and tanks for everything from park picnics to nights out with friends, so that I could get the look of a mini skirt without worrying about flashing anyone. This year, my skort phase is still going strong, and I’ve got my eye on the LouKeith tennis skirt that’s on sale for $23 at Amazon.

Not only is the skort a number one bestseller on Amazon, but it was also named the best budget skort of 2023 by InStyle’s testing team. The popular style is available in 31 colors and patterns, and it has subtle side slits, a flattering high waistband, and built in shorts with a pocket that’s big enough to fit your phone. It’s made from a moisture-wicking blend of nylon and spandex, and it comes in sizes XS through XXL.

Amazon

Shop now: $23 (Originally $30); amazon.com

While you can certainly pair the skort with a collared athletic shirt for a tennis game, it’s also stylish enough to wear in your everyday life. For casual weekend hangs or strolls around the neighborhood, throw on the skort with a basic boxy tee, a pair of white sneakers, and a tote bag. And for a night out, wear the skirt with a sleeveless bodysuit, strappy heels, and a shoulder bag — no one will ever know it’s meant for the court.

More than 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given the skort a five-star rating, and hundreds of those people left glowing reviews. One person said it fits “true to size” and is “very flattering,” adding that they can “dress it up or just go casual.” Another reviewer said they’re constantly reaching for the skort in their closet, since it’s the “perfect length” and made from “awesome fabric.” Plus, a third person confirmed it’s “buttery soft and so comfortable to wear.” That same shopper said the “quality is way better than [they] could have imagined for the price.”

Amazon

Shop now: $23 (Originally $30); amazon.com

In terms of caring for the skort, a reviewer said they’ve “washed it twice” in the machine, and it still looks “brand new.” And, another shopper said they hang the skort to dry, so that the fabric stays smooth and soft no matter how often you wear it.

If you’re ready to jump on the skort bandwagon, be sure to grab the LouKeith tennis skirt while it’s on sale for $23 at Amazon.

Amazon

Shop now: $23 (Originally $30); amazon.com

