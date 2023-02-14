Lori Harvey Sat Front Row at New York Fashion Week in an Ultra-Sheer Top and a Chiffon Skirt

If you haven’t yet gotten the hint from It girls Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, EmRata, and Kendall Jenner, let us spell it out for you: Much like 2022, 2023 is shaping up to be the year of sheer. The less-is-more trend continues to flood Hollywood, inspiring stars like Rachel Bilson (and her super-sexy take on business casual) and Lily James (in a sheer corseted dress) alike. The latest star to bare it all in sheer? Lori Harvey, who just sat front row at New York Fashion Week in an ultra-feminine see-through top.

On Monday, the model attended the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2023 runway show wearing a look from the designer's Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Harvey looked oh-so-sexy in an ultra-sheer long-sleeve for the occasion, which she paired with a chantilly lace bra and a navy ruched mini skirt complete with a sheer, ankle-length underlay.

Tiffany blue pumps offered a pop of color, and her dark hair was parted to the side and styled in a sleek bob. She accessorized with dazzling Roxanne small drop earrings, an Eleanor jeweled logo small shoulder bag, and a black belt that fell below her waist with a tiny pouch. Her sultry glam featured a dark smoky eye with brown lip liner and gloss.

The model posted a series of snaps from the show celebrating Tory Burch’s push for femininity, she wrote, “This collection was all about changing the perception of beauty and femininity and breaking down traditional wardrobes. Chic and Timeless. Bravo! 👏🏾 @toryburch.”

Burch's Fall/Winter 2023 collection focuses on hidden details like lingerie "brought to the surface." According to a statement from the designer, “This collection is about the confidence that comes from being unapologetically yourself. Women aren’t interested in rules, and every piece is designed to be endlessly mixed, layered, and individualized."

