A 55-Year-Old Shopper Says Their Under-Eyes Are “Smoother” and Less “Crepey” Thanks to This $9 Eye Cream

I’ve never much believed in eye cream, despite the myriad experts who’ve debunked my unfounded (dis)beliefs. Eye cream, after all, can treat the area’s ultra-delicate skin, which is thinner — and, thus, more prone to developing fine lines and crepiness. After delving into the ingredients, shopper reviews, and science behind L'Oréal’s Wrinkle Expert 55+ Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream, however, I might just be convinced to finally give eye cream a go. The product boasts over 1,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, where shoppers in their 50s, 60s, and 70s swear it delivers smoother, tighter, and more youthful-looking under-eye skin.

The L'Oréal Paris Wrinkle Expert 55+ Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream is a youth-preserving formula packed with dermatologist-approved ingredients; specifically, those proven to fight signs of aging in and around the delicate eye area. Formulated for mature complexions, the eye cream is designed specifically for people over 55 years old with tightening, smoothing, wrinkle-reducing ingredients at its forefront.

For instance, calcium strengthens the skin around the eyes, per the brand, which thins with age, as a result, making it prone to crepiness. Glycerin, a humectant and hydrator, is also present in the formula, where it plumps fine lines on contact by flooding skin with moisture. As dermatologist Dr. Melanie Palm, M.D., previously told InStyle, "Glycerin is one of a precious few moisturizing ingredients that has a lasting effect, well beyond its time of application and absorption.” In other words, it delivers hydration quickly and in a long-lasting manner to give skin a plump, smooth look and feel, both instantly and for hours post-application.

A 57-year-old shopper has been loyal to the $9 eye cream “for several years,” and has “seen fine lines and wrinkles tighten and smooth” thanks to its anti-aging formula. Moreover, the shopper says “there is no need to buy more expensive products” because the cream is equally as effective. Similarly, another 55-year-old reviewer has “noticed a difference in the skin around [their] eyes” — specifically, it’s “smoother and not as dry and crepey.” Moreover, their “very sensitive” under-eye area feels soothed by the cream, which “has not caused any irritation.” One shopper in their 70s with “dry skin” swears this cream “minimizes wrinkles,” while yet another fan of the drugstore gem says it makes their “under-eyes feel tight.” Who wouldn’t want that?

For an under-$10 anti-aging eye cream that delivers on its claims, shop the L'Oréal Paris Wrinkle Expert 55+ Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream for $9 on Amazon.

