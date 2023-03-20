Shoppers in Their 70s Say This $10 Wrinkle Cream Makes Them Look Much Younger

My 70-year-old mom constantly stresses the importance of calcium for strong bones. Applied topically, the mineral may also help strengthen skin; specifically, by supporting the all-important skin barrier, which weakens with age. While calcium is hardly among the most common ingredients found in skincare, it does play a key role in L’Oreal’s Wrinkle Expert 55+ Moisturizer — a $10 face cream that’s garnered rave reviews from thousands of shoppers.

The L'Oreal Paris Skincare Wrinkle Expert 55+ Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer is a youth-preserving face cream formulated for mature skin; as its name suggests, it’s ideal for people 55 and older. The product contains calcium, which promotes a balanced skin barrier.

According to the brand, this moisturizer helps restore thickness and strength to mature skin, which typically thins and weakens over time. In doing so, skin appears smoother, plumper, and more youthful-looking. Bolstering the cream’s youth-restoring properties is glycerin, a humectant that deeply hydrates, locks in moisture, and softens skin almost instantly for a smoother appearance. Formulated for all skin types, including sensitive skin, this non-greasy moisturizer is a versatile choice. Moreover, it’s designed as both a day and night cream, making it a seamless addition to any existing skincare routine.

The moisturizer has over three thousand Amazon reviews with an impressive 4.6-star overall rating. Shoppers with mature skin swear by the cream; according to one reviewer, who says they’ve yet to find a “product that performs as well as this one,” the moisturizer “keeps mature skin smooth and soft.” Says another shopper, who has been using the product “exclusively for the last four months,” after using pricier products, the cream is “moisturizing without being too greasy or thick…this works great for me.” Lastly, one 70-year-old shopper says “I may be 70, but this product helps me to not look like it!”

If you’re curious about this calcium-infused moisturizer for fewer lines and less-noticeable wrinkles, try the $10 anti-aging moisturizer designed specifically for mature skin via L’Oreal’s shopper-loved Wrinkle Expert 55+ Cream.

