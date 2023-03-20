Shoppers in Their 70s Say This $10 Wrinkle Cream Makes Them Look Much Younger

It’s specifically made for mature skin.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 20, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

55+ $9 moisturizer
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

My 70-year-old mom constantly stresses the importance of calcium for strong bones. Applied topically, the mineral may also help strengthen skin; specifically, by supporting the all-important skin barrier, which weakens with age. While calcium is hardly among the most common ingredients found in skincare, it does play a key role in L’Oreal’s Wrinkle Expert 55+ Moisturizer — a $10 face cream that’s garnered rave reviews from thousands of shoppers.

L'Oreal Paris Skincare Wrinkle Expert

Amazon

Shop now: $10; amazon.com

The L'Oreal Paris Skincare Wrinkle Expert 55+ Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer is a youth-preserving face cream formulated for mature skin; as its name suggests, it’s ideal for people 55 and older. The product contains calcium, which promotes a balanced skin barrier. 

According to the brand, this moisturizer helps restore thickness and strength to mature skin, which typically thins and weakens over time. In doing so, skin appears smoother, plumper, and more youthful-looking. Bolstering the cream’s youth-restoring properties is glycerin, a humectant that deeply hydrates, locks in moisture, and softens skin almost instantly for a smoother appearance. Formulated for all skin types, including sensitive skin, this non-greasy moisturizer is a versatile choice. Moreover, it’s designed as both a day and night cream, making it a seamless addition to any existing skincare routine. 

The moisturizer has over three thousand Amazon reviews with an impressive 4.6-star overall rating. Shoppers with mature skin swear by the cream; according to one reviewer, who says they’ve yet to find a “product that performs as well as this one,” the moisturizer “keeps mature skin smooth and soft.” Says another shopper, who has been using the product “exclusively for the last four months,” after using pricier products, the cream is “moisturizing without being too greasy or thick…this works great for me.” Lastly, one 70-year-old shopper says “I may be 70, but this product helps me to not look like it!”

If you’re curious about this calcium-infused moisturizer for fewer lines and less-noticeable wrinkles, try the $10 anti-aging moisturizer designed specifically for mature skin via L’Oreal’s shopper-loved Wrinkle Expert 55+ Cream.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Under Eye Treatment That âBrightensâ and âTightensâ â and for 24 Hours Itâs 50% Off
Act Fast! The Under-Eye Treatment Shoppers Say “Brightens” and “Tightens” Is 50% Off for Just 24 Hours
Hair Mask Color Wow
I Tried the Mask Drew Barrymore Uses for 'Expensive-Looking' Hair — and Wow, Did It Deliver
Amazon Linen Pants in Bulk for Spring
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I’m Buying These $22 Linen Pants in Bulk for Spring
Related Articles
50s/60s Anti-Aging Moisturizer
Shoppers in Their 50s and 60s Call This “the Best Moisturizer Ever” Thanks to Its Plumping and Firming Formula
Best Ceramide Moisturizers for Healthy, Radiant Skin
The 11 Best Ceramide Moisturizers of 2023 for Healthy, Radiant Skin
jennifer coolidge and sigourney weaver use the vitamin c serum 85-year-old shoppers say makes them look 70
Jennifer Coolidge Wore This Vitamin C Serum at the Oscars, and 85-Year-Old Shoppers Say It Makes Them Look 70
Amazon Wrinkle Patches Best Seller
Shoppers in Their 60s and 70s Say Amazon’s Best-Selling Wrinkle Patches Make Facial Lines “Barely Visible”
Best Under Eye Treatments for Wrinkles
The 15 Best Treatments for Under-Eye Wrinkles of 2023 That Smooth and Soften
Best Anti-Aging Creams of 2023
The 11 Best Anti-Aging Creams of 2023 for Smooth, Plump Skin
Loreal moisturizer collagen
Shoppers in Their 60s and 70s Are Faithful to This “Miracle” $9 Collagen Cream
Joico Shampoo Conditioner Collagen
Shoppers Say This New Collagen-Infused Shampoo and Conditioner Prevent Shedding and Adds Shine
Shoppers in Their 60s Dub This Cream "Fabulous" for Softening Lines and Texture
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This $11 Skin-Blurring Primer Makes Them Look "Photoshopped"
Bethenny Frankel Says This Gentle $13 Cleanser Is the Only One She'll Buy for Her Daughter's Sensitive Skin
Bethenny Frankel Says This Gentle $16 Cleanser Is the Only One She'll Buy for Her Daughter's Sensitive Skin
Amazon Shoppers Call This $15 Moisturizer "The Best" for Firming Skin And Smoothing Wrinkles
Amazon Shoppers Noticed Firmer Skin and “Less Wrinkles” After a Month of Using This $15 Cream
Shoppers over 50 Say Selena Gomezâs Newest Skincare Find Makes a âSignificant Differenceâ in Wrinkles and Enlarged Pores
Selena Gomez Uses a Serum That Shoppers Over 50 Call “Smoothing Magic” for Wrinkles
Eyeshadow Primer Mature Lids
People Say This $19, Crease-Preventing Eyeshadow Primer Is "Great for Old Lids"
Shoppers in Their 50s and 60s Say This Best-Selling Cream Firms Skin and Smooths Wrinkles â And, It's 65% Off
73-Year–Olds Use Amazon’s Best-Selling Collagen Cream to Treat Fine Lines and Crow’s Feet — and It’s 65% Off
Best Tatcha Products
The 12 Best Tatcha Products of 2023
Face Moisturizer for Oily Skin
The 10 Best Moisturizers For Oily Skin in 2023, Tested and Reviewed