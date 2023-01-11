L'Oréal Wants to See More Women in STEM

And what they're doing to support the movement.

By
Kayla Greaves
Kayla Greaves
Kayla Greaves
Kayla Greaves is the Executive Beauty Editor for InStyle, overseeing all beauty coverage on the site. She has previously held positions at HuffPost and Bustle.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 11, 2023 @ 01:11PM
L'Oreal Women in STEM
Photo:

Getty Images

While there's no question that gender inequality is an issue across the spectrum, when it comes to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), the numbers are drastic.

According to the American Association of University Women (AAUW) — a non-profit that works to advance equity for women and girls — women only make up 28% of the workforce in STEM industries,. Of that cipher, engineering has the least amount of representation.

Thankfully, major companies like L'Oréal are looking to flip the script and help bring more women into the space in the upcoming years. That's why the company launched The L'Oréal USA For Women in Science fellowship program 18 years ago, awarding over $4 million in grants to 90 postdoctoral women scientists over time.

And they don't plan on slowing down any time soon.

"Advancing women in science has been L’Oréal’s global commitment for more than 20 years," Marissa Pagnani McGowan, L'Oréal's Chief Sustainability Officer tells InStyle. "L’Oréal recognized that as a leader in the field of science and research, we have a responsibility to help close the gender gap in science and support women in persisting in the field. The 'For Women In Science' program was created out of a simple belief: The world needs science, and science needs women. Our mission is as critical as ever."

In 2022, L'Oréal worked with the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) to award five women scientists grants: Sandya Subramanian, a biomedical engineer at Stanford University; Sarah Burnett, a mathematician at UCLA; Marina LaForgia, a plant ecologist at UC Davis; Sikoya Ashburn, a neuroscientist at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; and Margot Wohl, a neuroethologist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

To apply for the fellowship in 2023 and have a chance at being awarded $60,000 for research in a STEM field, interested applicants should have completed their PhD and started postdoctoral research by Friday, January 27, 2023 at 5 p.m. EST. Applications, along with rules and regulations, can be found here.

While L'Oréal has done amazing work to make way for more women to enter the industry, it can't do it alone. With that said, McGowan has some advice for how people outside of the company can help.

"We need to continue increasing the number of women serving as mentors, as well as raise the visibility of successful women scientists overall," she tells us. "Our hope is that by promoting the experiences of what makes our former program fellows stay and thrive in science — things like independent funding and mentorship — that we can help more women do the same."

Related Articles
Philosophy Moisturizer sale
This Wrinkle- and Hyperpigmentation-Fighting Moisturizer Is a Fast Favorite Among Shoppers With Mature Skin
Dermaflash Luxe Sale
InStyle Named This Dermaplaning Tool the “Best Overall” Among 15 Devices — and It’s $40 Off for a Limited Time
CEO Glow Sunday Riley Sale
This Redness-Reducing Face Oil From a Brand Oprah Uses Is 50% Off Today Only
Scalp Care Is Trending for 2023, and This Popular Hair Growth-Stimulating Set Is 30% Off Right Now
Scalp Care Is Trending for 2023, and This Popular Hair Growth-Stimulating Set Is 30% Off Right Now
ZIIP New Year 20% off sale
Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston, and More Use This Facial Toning Device — and It’s on Sale for 20% Off
Jessica Alba Honest Beauty favorites
Jessica Alba Credits These 2 Honest Beauty Products as the Key to Her Iconic Glow
This Oprah-Approved Brand Just Dropped a New Serum, and It Zapped My Dark Spots Away
The Skincare Brand Used by Oprah Just Dropped a New Dewy Serum, and It Zapped Away My Dark Spots
IS: Mermade Hair Khloe K Sale
The Hair Waver Used by Khloé Kardashian Has Replaced My Curling Irons, and It’s 40% Off
Hailey Bieber
The 2-in-1 Beauty Product Behind Hailey Bieber’s Birthday Pout Is an Indispensable Part of My Routine
Street Style
These Are the 10 Amazon Products InStyle Readers Bought Most This Year, Starting at $4
IS: Rare beauty eye brightener restock
Rare Beauty Just Restocked the Fan-Favorite Luminizer That Shoppers Say Makes Under Eyes “Light Up
Nutrafol New Look
This Hair Regrowth Supplement Is the Key to Keeping Locks “Thick and Healthy,” According to a Doctor
Post Christmas Credo and Howl Sale
From “Magic” Highlighters to Shopper-Loved Hair Growth Kits, These Are the 17 Best Post-Christmas Beauty Sales
Best Nordstrom After-Christmas Deals
Nordstrom Just Extended the Holiday Season With Its Half Yearly Sale, and These Are the 30 Must-Have Deals
Rose Inc. beauty
An InStyle Editor Swears by This Tinted Serum’s Lightweight Coverage and It’s on Sale for a Limited Time
Alo Body Oil
Shoppers Say Their Skin Is “So Soft” Thanks to This “Magic” Body Oil From a Kendall Jenner-Approved Brand