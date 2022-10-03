This $15 Drugstore Skin Tint Doubles as a Hydrating Serum and Actually Lasts All Day

It simplifies my hectic morning routine.

By Jasmine Hyman
Published on October 3, 2022 @ 10:00PM

L'Oreal Tinted Serum Review
Sometimes, less is more, and when I need to get the most out of a makeup look with as few products as possible, I opt for the no makeup-makeup look, channeling dewy skin and an “effortless” aesthetic. As someone who has a 40-minute commute to get to the office, I need a product that will let my skin glow from within while also holding up against the elements of New York City (and perhaps a post-work happy hour).

For the past few months, I’ve been relying on L’Oreal’s True Match Hyaluronic Tinted Serum to do the job. Infused with hyaluronic acid, the skin tint doubles as a hydrating skincare step and comes in 14 shades. The product simplifies my hectic morning routine; it leaves my skin with a smooth and natural finish and eliminates the need for a heavy foundation. It’s easy to blend and is also buildable, so it can be layered with other skincare and makeup if you’re looking to create a full glam moment. 

Shop now: $15; amazon.com

Before applying, I prep my skin with a hydrating moisturizer, then squeeze a dropper-full of the skin tint onto my face and use my fingers to rub it into my skin. I finish off with a makeup sponge to create a seamless glow and get into any crevices. The serum melts into my skin in under a minute and gives my complexion a boost of radiance. Compared to other, pricier options I’ve tried, including Charlotte Tilbury’s Flawless Filter (which was too sheer to wear alone) and Estee Lauder’s full coverage foundation (which was too heavy on my skin), I still find my way back to this inexpensive skin tint every time; it provides an ideal amount of coverage and a smoother finish than anything else I’ve used. I also love the fact that it serves as more than just makeup, with its built-in skin-enhancing properties.

More than 5,400 Amazon customers L’Oreal’s tinted serum, too, raving that it has the consistency of a serum ”without the slick feeling” and looks like “your skin but better” when applied. “This is a game changer! My face is smoother [and] plumper — you can't even tell I'm wearing it but somehow this miracle evens your skin tone out,” one 40-year-old shopper wrote.

Shop the lightweight tinted serum that gets me through early mornings and long nights for only $15 at Amazon.

