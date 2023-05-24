Shoppers Say This $18 Blurring Primer Makes Mature Skin Look “Younger and Smoother”

One person called it “a miracle in a tube.”

Published on May 24, 2023

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Miracle Blur Instant Skin Perfector
If I had a dime for every so-called “miracle” complexion product I’ve seen over the course of my career, I could buy a weeks’ worth of ginger shots from my favorite overpriced juicery. (IYKYK.) Of course, it’s a lofty claim; a high bar few formulas meet. However, the Miracle Blur Instant Skin Smoother from L’Oréal  seems to defy the norm — and in fact proves to be wholeheartedly worthy of its name — according to nearly 3,000 Amazon shoppers who have left the wrinkle-blurring primer a perfect five-star rating. 

The L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Miracle Blur Instant Skin Smoother is a complexion-enhancing primer — or, per the brand, a “finishing cream.” The formula reduces the appearance of pores, fine lines, and wrinkles, ultimately imparting a filter-like finish to skin. In turn, it improves the smoothness of applying foundation and prevents product from settling into fine lines and wrinkles. 

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Miracle Blur Instant Skin Smoother

Amazon

Shop now: $18 (Originally $28); amazon.com

In addition to smoothing skin for subsequent makeup application, the primer grips foundation and extends weartime. Better yet, the primer is spiked with SPF 30, which protects skin and mitigates the skin-aging effects of UV rays. It’s oil- and fragrance-free, making it suitable for sensitive and acne-prone skin. Plus, per customers, a little bit goes a long way, making this $17 tube an excellent value. Designed for all skin types, the untinted formula blends “wonderfully”; wear it alone for a natural look, or apply it under makeup for a smoothing, imperfection-concealing base — and as an upgrade to any foundation you’re already using. With a semi-matte finish that’s designed to reflect light for further skin-perfecting power, the primer proves flattering regardless of how it’s worn.

Shopper acclaim is proof, as hundreds of people rave about the L’Oréal formula. One reviewer with mature skin called the primer “a miracle in a tube,” noting that it “truly does blur wrinkles and lines.” “Applying foundation over the product leaves my skin looking much younger and smoother,” they added. According to another shopper who has “large pores,” the primer “smooths” their skin and “erases imperfections.” Finally, a 60-year-old shopper, who “gets compliments” on their skin whenever they wear the primer said it  helps them “look younger.”

Shop the wrinkle and pore-blurring primer beloved by so many Amazon shoppers by snagging a tube of L’Oréal’s Revitalift Miracle Blur Instant Skin Smoother  while it’s on sale for just $17.

