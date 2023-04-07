Shoppers in Their 60s Say This $14 Cream Plumped and Firmed Their Neck Skin in 2 Weeks

It contains one of the best anti-aging ingredients.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 7, 2023 @ 09:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Revitalift Moisturizer Firming
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

With age comes collagen loss, and with collagen loss comes sagging skin and laxity. The neck and jaw are perhaps the most salient examples of this phenomenon, as evidenced by “turkey neck” and jowls. In-office treatments typically produce the most dramatic skin-tightening effects but some topical solutions certainly have a place in firming loose skin. L’Oréal’s Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle Face & Neck Cream is proof, according to Amazon shoppers. 

The firming moisturizer from L’Oréal is  formulated to prevent and improve skin-sagging — specifically in the face, jaw and neck regions. Technically a daytime moisturizer, it contains powerful active ingredients often associated with overnight formulas, including wrinkle-fighting vitamin A in the form of pro-retinol (i.e. a retinoid and precursor to retinoic acid). The ingredient is the gold standard for stimulating collagen production, board certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshek previously told InStyle, in turn restoring lost firmness and ultimately improving tautness.

L'Oreal Paris Skincare Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle and Firming Face and Neck Moisturizer

Amazon

Shop now: $14; amazon.com

In addition to retinol, the moisturizer is infused with centella asiatica, aka cica, which, as board certified dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner previously told InStyle, can “help calm inflammation,” and mitigate retinol-induced sensitivity as a result. Moreover, cica is a “potent antioxidant,” per Dr. Zeichner; so is vitamin E, another key ingredient found in this moisturizer. 

Formulated for all skin types, this retinol-spiked moisturizer is perfect for anyone who may have experienced sensitivity and dryness from the anti-aging ingredient in the past. It has a creamy, fast-absorbing consistency that’s non-greasy and wears well under makeup.  And, at $14, it’s an exceptionally good value, too.

As for the results: Per the brand, lines look less visible within two weeks, and skin appears firmer in as little as four weeks. Shoppers say the cream delivers on its claims. One reviewer  in their 60s (and often mistaken for decades younger), noticed improvement after only two weeks — specifically, fewer lines, “plumper” skin, and a “much smoother” and “firmer” neck region. Another shopper said the $14 firming cream is “as good as the expensive ones,” while a final shopper, who said the cream is ideal for “mature skin” noted that if they “run out,” their skin “immediately shows that it 'misses' the product.” 

For a skin-firming cream loaded with dermatologist-approved ingredients — and a track record of delivering on its claims — try L’Oréal’s Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle Firming Face & Neck Contour Cream for $14 at Amazon.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Emily Ratajkowski Practically Lives in This Classic Sneaker Brand You Probably Owned as a Kid
Emily Ratajkowski Practically Lives in This Classic Sneaker Brand You Probably Owned as a Kid
The 99 Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend for Up to 88% Off
The 99 Best Amazon Deals to Shop for Up to 82% Off This Weekend
Facial Moisturizer
Amazon's Best-Selling $15 Eye Cream Is the Solution to "Sunken Eyes," Shoppers in Their 50s Say
Related Articles
Facial Moisturizer
Amazon's Best-Selling $15 Eye Cream Is the Solution to "Sunken Eyes," Shoppers in Their 50s Say
Me and All My Friends Are Wearing This $10 Bonnet From Amazon To Prevent Damage and Frizz
I Swear by Amazon's Best-Selling $10 Bonnet to Prevent Bedhead and Frizz
6K+ Shoppers Bought This Amazon Dress
Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying This “Flattering, Flowy, and Comfortable” Spring Dress
Eye Cream Helps Hold Off on Botox
Shoppers Say This Dermelect Eye Cream Reduces "Wrinkles, Droopy Lids, and Dullness" in Just 5 Minutes
this Now-$10 Reusable Ice Mask Is My Savior for Puffy, Tired Skin in the Morning
This $12 Cooling Face Mask From Amazon Soothes My Puffy, Tired Skin Every Morning
I Get So Many Compliments on My Eyebrows Thanks to This Ultra-Precise, $8 Brow Gel
I Get So Many Compliments on My Eyebrows Thanks to This Ultra-Precise, $8 Brow Gel
Shoppers Rely on This $13 “InStyle”-Tested Cream for Restoring "Dry, Chapped" Hands
Even My Picky Boyfriend Approves of the $13 French Hand Cream I Swear by for Healing Dry Skin
Toning Body Cream Smoothes Hands
Shoppers Say This Now-$10 Toning Body Cream Rehydrates Skin "Within Seconds"
My 70-Year-Old Mom Swears This French Anti-Aging Cream Plumps Skin and Relieves âAll Drynessâ
My 70-Year-Old Mom Swears This French Anti-Aging Cream Plumps Skin and Relieves “All Dryness”
Amazon Shoppers Are Replacing $100 Manicures With This Gel Nail Polish Kit â and Itâs $40 Right Now
Amazon Shoppers Are Replacing $100 Manicures With This Gel Nail Polish Kit — and It’s $40 Right Now
Saint Jane Vitamin C sale
The "Magical" Vitamin C Serum That Keeps Selling Out Is Back in Stock — and It's 20% Off for InStyle Readers
Shoppers say this tinted vitamin c serum has a "blurring effect" that looks like they're "wearing a real life filter"
Tinted Serums Are Everywhere, but This French Option Is Like “Wearing a Real-Life Filter,” Shoppers Say
Strivectin Sale
50-Year-Old Fans of This Wrinkle-Blurring Primer Call It a “Secret Weapon” Against Aging Skin
picture
Shoppers With Eczema and Dry Patches Say This Soothing $10 Body Wash Takes Their Skin From “Scaly to Smooth”
65-year-old shoppers call this vitamin c serum "life-changing," and its 40% off
65-Year-Old Shoppers Call This Vitamin C Serum “Life-Changing,” and It’s 40% Off
L'Amarue CPC
I Tried the Revitalizing Body Cream That Sold Out Twice in 72 Hours, and It Healed My Dry, Itchy Skin for Good