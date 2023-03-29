Beauty Makeup Face Priming and Setting I’ve Been Using This $9, Filter-Like Face Powder for 8 Years to Mattify and Even Out My Skin It completely smooths out areas that are stubborn to conceal. By Jailynn Taylor Jailynn Taylor Instagram Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 29, 2023 @ 11:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images I’ve always preferred loose powders over pressed; this was the first type of powder I ever was introduced to, and as they say, “If it ain't broke, don't fix it.” But after a recommendation from one of my makeup artist friends, L'Oréal Paris’ True Match Super-Blendable Powder had me singing a different tune. The convenience of this pressed powder transformed my skin and gave it a matte finish that lasted all day.Available in 26 shades, you're guaranteed to find your perfect match. Thanks to its micro-fine pearl pigment, the soft-to-the-touch powder mattifies skin and controls shine without looking chalky or cakey; the result is a natural finish with undetectable coverage that feels like a second skin. The compact also includes a mirror and sponge, allowing for easy on-the-go application, and unlike loose powders, this pressed option won’t spill all over your bag. The True Match powder can be targeted to blot shine from your T-zone or blended all over the face for more coverage. Amazon Shop now: $9 (Originally $12); amazon.com I have been using this mattifying powder for over eight years, and even before it was cool, L'Oréal Paris had a wide range of shades. I have a warmer, reddish undertone that deepens in the summer months, but I still have never had issues finding my correct hue. I also get dark spots whenever I have acne flare-ups, which can be stubborn to conceal, yet the True Match powder does a good job of covering up my spotty skin complexion because of its buildable consistency. I love using it to set my under-eye concealer because it evens out my dark circles, minimizes creasing, and has a soft, non-irritating texture. With over 12,900 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers are equally as obsessed with this blendable powder as I am. One long-time shopper shared that it perfectly matches their hard-to-match skin tone and "works well to keep the shine down during the day." Another reviewer shared they use a lighter shade "for brightening up my under eye area" and a slightly darker one "on my face’s other trouble spots." A final shopper noted that they have dark age spots, but the True Match powder "covers [them] perfectly." While I love loose powders, this pressed option has been a great addition to my beauty routine. Buy the L'Oréal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Powder on Amazon for $9. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks I'm a Fashion Editor, and This Is the Bright and Simple 2-Piece Outfit Formula I'm Wearing All Spring I Instantly See Results With This 2-in-1 Moisturizer That’s Like a Daily Multivitamin for My Face I Count on These Comfy $32 Rain Boots to Walk My Dog in Wet Spring Weather — and They’re Nearly 50% at Amazon