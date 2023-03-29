I’ve Been Using This $9, Filter-Like Face Powder for 8 Years to Mattify and Even Out My Skin

It completely smooths out areas that are stubborn to conceal.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 29, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

I've Been Using This $9, Filter-Like Pressed Powder for Over 8 Years to Get an Even Skin Tone
Photo:

Getty Images

I’ve always preferred loose powders over pressed; this was the first type of powder I ever was introduced to, and as they say, “If it ain't broke, don't fix it.” But after a recommendation from one of my makeup artist friends, L'Oréal Paris’ True Match Super-Blendable Powder had me singing a different tune. The convenience of this pressed powder transformed my skin and gave it a matte finish that lasted all day.

Available in 26 shades, you're guaranteed to find your perfect match. Thanks to its micro-fine pearl pigment, the soft-to-the-touch powder mattifies skin and controls shine without looking chalky or cakey; the result is a natural finish with undetectable coverage that feels like a second skin. The compact also includes a mirror and sponge, allowing for easy on-the-go application, and unlike loose powders, this pressed option won’t spill all over your bag. The True Match powder can be targeted to blot shine from your T-zone or blended all over the face for more coverage.

L'Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Powder

Amazon

Shop now: $9 (Originally $12); amazon.com

I have been using this mattifying powder for over eight years, and even before it was cool, L'Oréal Paris had a wide range of shades. I have a warmer, reddish undertone that deepens in the summer months, but I still have never had issues finding my correct hue. I also get dark spots whenever I have acne flare-ups, which can be stubborn to conceal, yet the True Match powder does a good job of covering up my spotty skin complexion because of its buildable consistency. I love using it to set my under-eye concealer because it evens out my dark circles, minimizes creasing, and has a soft, non-irritating texture.

With over 12,900 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers are equally as obsessed with this blendable powder as I am. One long-time shopper shared that it perfectly matches their hard-to-match skin tone and "works well to keep the shine down during the day." Another reviewer shared they use a lighter shade "for brightening up my under eye area" and a slightly darker one "on my face’s other trouble spots." A final shopper noted that they have dark age spots, but the True Match powder "covers [them] perfectly."

While I love loose powders, this pressed option has been a great addition to my beauty routine. Buy the L'Oréal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Powder on Amazon for $9.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Take It from a Fashion Editor: This Is the Only 2-Piece Outfit Formula You Need for Spring
I'm a Fashion Editor, and This Is the Bright and Simple 2-Piece Outfit Formula I'm Wearing All Spring
This moisturizer is like a daily vitamin for your face and its making my skin softer than ever
I Instantly See Results With This 2-in-1 Moisturizer That’s Like a Daily Multivitamin for My Face
Amazon rain boots
I Count on These Comfy $32 Rain Boots to Walk My Dog in Wet Spring Weather — and They’re Nearly 50% at Amazon
Related Articles
60-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Retinol Eye Cream Makes Them Look 20 Years Younger
70-Year-Old Shoppers Say They Look “Decades Younger” Thanks to Amazon’s Best-Selling $22 Eye Cream
Amazon Shoppers Say These $13 Microneedle Patches Got Rid of Their Dark Spots âCompletelyâHero
Amazon Shoppers Say These $13 Microneedle Patches Got Rid of Their Dark Spots “Completely”
Volumizing Hair Spray Review
I Have Fine Hair, but This $10 Volumizing Spray Makes It Look Like I Got a Blowout
Kitsch Scrunchie Sale
The Satin Scrunchies That Don't "Pull Out Hair" or "Leave a Bend" Are on Sale for $1 Apiece at Amazon
Shoppers Say This Newly-Launched Firming Moisturizer Makes Skin âSoft, Smooth, Plump, and Revitalizedâ
Shoppers In Their 50s Say This Firming and Plumping Moisturizer “Brought Life” Back to Their “Aging Skin”
Martha Stewartâs Go-To $10 Body Lotion Is the Secret to âSilky and Smooth,â Skin, According to Her Facialist
Martha Stewart’s Go-To $10 Body Lotion Is the Secret to “Silky and Smooth” Skin, According to Her Facialist
Ulta Shopper's Are on Their "Fifth Purchase" Of This Setting Spray and It's 50% off Today Only
Shoppers Say This Primer Spray Makes Their Makeup Last “All Day” — and It's 50% Off for Just 24 Hours
Giorgio Armani luminous silk foundation sale
Sydney Sweeney Calls This Luminous Foundation “the Best,” and It's on Rare Sale
Editor-approved spring beauty arrivals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are 5 New Beauty Releases I’m Adding to My Cart
The Hair-Growth Spray That Gives Shoppers âNoticeably Thickerâ Hair in 2 Months Is on Sale at Amazon
The Hair-Growth Spray That Gives Shoppers a “Noticeably Thicker” Mane in 2 Months Is on Sale at Amazon
Make Up brushes
This Easy-to-Use Amazon Tool Makes Dirty Makeup Brushes Look “Brand New” in Less Than 1 Minute
The Thickening Shampoo Amazon Shoppers Said âStopped Shedding Completelyâ Is Now 30% Off
The Regrowth Shampoo Shoppers Say Adds “Volume, Thickness, and Fullness” Is at Its Lowest Price in 3 Years
NYX Brow Gel
I Tried the $9 Eyebrow Glue 10,000 People Are Obsessed With, and It Makes My Sparse Brows Look Much Fuller
Drmtlgy
Shoppers in Their 50s and 70s Say This Tinted Anti-Aging Moisturizer Keeps Their Face “Looking Young”
Droplette
Shoppers Say This Device Left Their Skin "Tighter" and "Smoother" in Just a Few Weeks — and It's $200 Off
60-Year-Old Shoppers Say This $4 Concealer Hides Dark Circles Without Creasing or Drying Out
60-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Best-Selling $4 Concealer Hides Dark Circles Without Creasing