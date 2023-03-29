I’ve Been Using This $9, Filter-Like Face Powder for 8 Years to Mattify and Even Out My Skin

I’ve always preferred loose powders over pressed; this was the first type of powder I ever was introduced to, and as they say, “If it ain't broke, don't fix it.” But after a recommendation from one of my makeup artist friends, L'Oréal Paris’ True Match Super-Blendable Powder had me singing a different tune. The convenience of this pressed powder transformed my skin and gave it a matte finish that lasted all day.



Available in 26 shades, you're guaranteed to find your perfect match. Thanks to its micro-fine pearl pigment, the soft-to-the-touch powder mattifies skin and controls shine without looking chalky or cakey; the result is a natural finish with undetectable coverage that feels like a second skin. The compact also includes a mirror and sponge, allowing for easy on-the-go application, and unlike loose powders, this pressed option won’t spill all over your bag. The True Match powder can be targeted to blot shine from your T-zone or blended all over the face for more coverage.



Amazon

Shop now: $9 (Originally $12); amazon.com

I have been using this mattifying powder for over eight years, and even before it was cool, L'Oréal Paris had a wide range of shades. I have a warmer, reddish undertone that deepens in the summer months, but I still have never had issues finding my correct hue. I also get dark spots whenever I have acne flare-ups, which can be stubborn to conceal, yet the True Match powder does a good job of covering up my spotty skin complexion because of its buildable consistency. I love using it to set my under-eye concealer because it evens out my dark circles, minimizes creasing, and has a soft, non-irritating texture.

With over 12,900 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers are equally as obsessed with this blendable powder as I am. One long-time shopper shared that it perfectly matches their hard-to-match skin tone and "works well to keep the shine down during the day." Another reviewer shared they use a lighter shade "for brightening up my under eye area" and a slightly darker one "on my face’s other trouble spots." A final shopper noted that they have dark age spots, but the True Match powder "covers [them] perfectly."

While I love loose powders, this pressed option has been a great addition to my beauty routine. Buy the L'Oréal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Powder on Amazon for $9.