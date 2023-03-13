Eva Longoria’s Oscars Makeup Included a $12 Mascara That Makes Lashes Look “Long and Separated,” Shoppers Say

The 2023 Oscars may be over, but I can’t stop thinking about the looks that graced this year’s champagne carpet. One of the best-dressed stars IMHO? Eva Longoria. The actress wore a plunging, embellished Zuhair Murad gown, which was complemented by her sleek and smokey makeup. Longoria’s entire look was done with customer-loved L’Oreal Paris products, including this viral mascara that’s on sale for just $12 at Amazon.

L’Oreal’s Telescopic Lift Mascara was the finishing touch to Longoria’s dramatic cat-eye makeup. The product’s innovative brush has two kinds of bristles; one side lifts the lashes and loads on the product, while the other combs out and separates the lashes, together adding up to 5 millimeters of length, according to the brand. Plus, thanks to its ceramide-infused formula, the mascara lasts up to 36 hours and protects the lashes from damage. The washable, red carpet-worthy product is available on Amazon in three deep shades.

Longoria has been a L’Oreal ambassador for nearly 20 years, so it’s no surprise her Oscars glam was done with the brand's best-selling products. “Usually when we do a red carpet look, the dress determines the hair and makeup,” Longoria’s makeup artist Elan Bongiorno said in a press release. “This look was no different. We wanted something really modern to match.” And, since the actress went with slicked-back hair, “it had to be about the eyes,” Bongiorno said. The result was “a beautiful, modern cat-eye – not too thick or overwhelming. A nod to Sofia Loren and Old Hollywood, but with a modern twist.” If you’re looking to recreate Longoria’s look at home, the Telescopic mascara is the place to start.

Not only is the product celebrity- and makeup-artist-approved, Amazon shoppers are big fans, too. One 65-year-old reviewer said it’s “the absolute best mascara [they] have ever used,” going on to say it lengthens and lifts the lashes as promised. A different customer said the product makes their eyelashes “look long and separated without clumping,” adding that they “wear it to the gym and even in the sauna,” but the mascara “stays put” all day long. Another shopper confirmed, saying the product “doesn’t flake or smudge.”

Shop the L’Oreal Paris Telescopic Lift Mascara while it’s still on sale for just $12 at Amazon. And, to recreate her entire Oscars look, shop Longoria’s other discounted L’Oreal picks, below, starting at $9.

