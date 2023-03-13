Eva Longoria’s Oscars Makeup Included a $12 Mascara That Makes Lashes Look “Long and Separated,” Shoppers Say

It's a win-win for volume and length.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023 @ 06:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Eva Longoria L'Oreal Mascara
Photo:

Getty Images

The 2023 Oscars may be over, but I can’t stop thinking about the looks that graced this year’s champagne carpet. One of the best-dressed stars IMHO? Eva Longoria. The actress wore a plunging, embellished Zuhair Murad gown, which was complemented by her sleek and smokey makeup. Longoria’s entire look was done with customer-loved L’Oreal Paris products, including this viral mascara that’s on sale for just $12 at Amazon. 

L’Oreal’s Telescopic Lift Mascara was the finishing touch to Longoria’s dramatic cat-eye makeup. The product’s innovative brush has two kinds of bristles; one side lifts the lashes and loads on the product, while the other combs out and separates the lashes, together adding up to 5 millimeters of length, according to the brand. Plus, thanks to its ceramide-infused formula, the mascara lasts up to 36 hours and protects the lashes from damage. The washable, red carpet-worthy product is available on Amazon in three deep shades.

L'Oreal Paris Telescopic Lift Washable Mascara

Amazon

Shop now: $12 (Originally $15); amazon.com

Longoria has been a L’Oreal ambassador for nearly 20 years, so it’s no surprise her Oscars glam was done with the brand's best-selling products. “Usually when we do a red carpet look, the dress determines the hair and makeup,” Longoria’s makeup artist Elan Bongiorno said in a press release. “This look was no different. We wanted something really modern to match.” And, since the actress went with slicked-back hair, “it had to be about the eyes,” Bongiorno said. The result was “a beautiful, modern cat-eye – not too thick or overwhelming. A nod to Sofia Loren and Old Hollywood, but with a modern twist.” If you’re looking to recreate Longoria’s look at home, the Telescopic mascara is the place to start. 

Not only is the product celebrity- and makeup-artist-approved, Amazon shoppers are big fans, too. One 65-year-old reviewer said it’s “the absolute best mascara [they] have ever used,” going on to say it lengthens and lifts the lashes as promised. A different customer said the product makes their eyelashes “look long and separated without clumping,” adding that they “wear it to the gym and even in the sauna,” but the mascara “stays put” all day long. Another shopper confirmed, saying the product “doesn’t flake or smudge.” 

Shop the L’Oreal Paris Telescopic Lift Mascara while it’s still on sale for just $12 at Amazon. And, to recreate her entire Oscars look, shop Longoria’s other discounted L’Oreal picks, below, starting at $9. 

LâOreal Paris Makeup Infallible Grip Precision Felt Eyeliner

Amazon

Shop now: $9 (Originally $12); amazon.com

L'Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Foundation

Amazon

Shop now: $10 (Originally $14); amazon.com

L'Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Full Wear Waterproof Matte Concealer

Amazon

Shop now: $12 (Originally $14); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Everyone from Kate Hudson to Salma Hayek Wore This Unexpected Y2K Style Trend to the 2023 Oscars
Basically Everyone Wore This Super Sexy Y2K Dress Trend at the 2023 Oscars — and Similar Styles Start at $29
Dr. Haushka Bronzer
Bethenny Frankel Calls This Universally Flattering Liquid Bronzer “the Best,” and I Wholeheartedly Agree
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore This Supermodel-Loved “Dad” Trend That’s Going to be Huge for Spring 2023
Related Articles
Hailey Bieber Oscars Hair
This $8 Frizz-Taming Product Was Behind Hailey Bieber’s Ultra-Sleek Oscars Bob
Jennifer Aniston Lead
Jennifer Aniston Has Been Using This $10 Body Lotion Since Her Teens, and It's Done Wonders for My Skin
Amazon Shoppers Say These Ultra-Comfy Leggings Are "Soft as Air"
Amazon Shoppers Say These Ultra-Comfy Leggings Are "Soft as Air" — and They’re $7 Apiece
Dr. Haushka Bronzer
Bethenny Frankel Calls This Universally Flattering Liquid Bronzer “the Best,” and I Wholeheartedly Agree
Chanel Blush Palette
Chanel’s New Multi-Use Makeup Palette Is My Secret to Getting Out the Door in 2 Minutes
Amazon Spring Fashion Lead
​​I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 5 New Spring Fashion Arrivals I’m Shopping
Nurses Say Best-Selling No-Show Socks Never Slip
Nurses Say These Best-Selling No-Show Socks Never Slip During 12-Hour Shifts — and They're $2 Apiece
Amazon Editor Weekend Deals
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals I’m Adding to My Cart This Weekend
Jessica Alba Mascara Red Carpet
Jessica Alba "Can't Live Without" These 2 Volumizing and Lengthening Mascaras
Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Is Overflowing With Fashion Deals for Up to 67% Off This Weekend
Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Is Overflowing With Fashion Deals for Up to 67% Off This Weekend
Hydrating Toner
I Skip Moisturizer Altogether With This Hydrating Toner That's Been My Go-To for 3 Years
Dark Spot Cream Sale
Shoppers Say Their “Dark Spots Are Fading” After Using This Now-$19 Cream for 2 Weeks
The French Dry Shampoo Miranda Kerr Called a "Staple" in Her Routine Is 30% Off â but Not for Much Longer
The French Dry Shampoo Miranda Kerr Called a "Staple" in Her Routine Is 30% Off — but Not for Much Longer
$8 Foot Cream Lead
This $8 Foot Cream From Amazon Actually Got Rid of My Dry, Cracked Heels Overnight
Banana Republic Spring Sale
Banana Republic Is Having a Major 40%-Off Sale on Spring Fashion Essentials, and Prices Start at Just $12
Amazon Wrinkle Patches Best Seller
Shoppers in Their 60s and 70s Say Amazon’s Best-Selling Wrinkle Patches Make Facial Lines “Barely Visible”