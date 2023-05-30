Amazon Shoppers in Their 60s “Look 10 Years Younger” Thanks to This Now-$17 Eye Cream

Others notice the "alligator skin" under their eyes disappearing after use.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 30, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Shoppers in Their 60s Are "Keeping Wrinkles and Puffiness at Bay" Thanks to This Now-$17 Eye Cream at Amazon
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

One look at my beauty cabinet will tell you everything you need to know about my major skincare obsession. I absolutely love experimenting with new brands and formulas when it comes to cleansers, toners, oils, serums, and creams — you name it. And, while my daily skincare regimen is ever-changing, one thing remains constant: the ingredients that work best for me. I’ve found a lineup of all-stars that transforms my skin, and my old reliable for a glowing, hydrated complexion is and always will be hyaluronic acid. So, when I discovered this L’Oreal Paris eye cream that’s packed with the ingredient and part of the brand’s Revitalift skincare collection Eva Longoria uses, I was sold. Plus, it’s on sale for just $17 at Amazon. 

Hyaluronic acid reduces signs of aging by deeply moisturizing and plumping the skin, making it a key component of the Revitalift Triple Power eye treatment. The cream is formulated with other anti-aging ingredients, too, including retinol to enhance collagen production and vitamin C to treat dark spots and increase skin elasticity. The powerhouse trio works in tandem to smooth out fine lines, wrinkles, and crow’s feet while de-puffing and brightening the under-eye area in just one week, according to the brand. 

Using the tube’s cooling metal-tip applicator, gently massage the product into the skin beneath your eyes and in the surrounding areas both in the morning and at night. The cream can be worn alone or layered under makeup all day. 

L'Oreal Paris Skincare Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Eye Cream

Amazon

Shop now: $17 (Originally $28); amazon.com

With nearly 6,000 perfect ratings at Amazon, the L’Oreal Paris eye cream is clearly loved by shoppers. One reviewer said “the alligator skin” under their eyes is “disappearing,” thanks to the treatment. And, a 65-year-old customer said “nothing beats” the product, which is “keeping [their] wrinkles and puffiness at bay.” A 74-year-old shopper confirmed, adding that the cream “promptly reduces puffiness under [their] eyes for the entire day,” and it’s “easy to apply.” 

Even more shoppers with mature complexions have raved about the eye cream. One 69-year-old customer said their skin is “clear of any spots and wrinkles,” and they “look 10 years or more younger” thanks to the product. And, a 74-year-old reviewer swears they “noticed a difference from day one” of using the cream, and they now get compliments on their “beautiful skin.” One shopper even called the cream “a miracle,” adding that they “don’t leave home without it.” 

If you’re itching to try out the L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Triple Power eye cream for yourself, grab it now while it’s still 40 percent off at Amazon.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Flat wrap sandals under $50
Flat, Strappy Sandals Are a Major Summer 2023 Trend, and Amazon Has So Many Under-$50 Styles
Amazon Shoppers Say This "Super Flattering" On-Sale Coverup "Looks So Good With Any Swimsuit"
This “Flattering, Comfortable, and Chic” Swimsuit Coverup Is on Sale for $32 — Just in Time for Summer
Kate Middleton Mary Janes
Kate Middleton Is the Latest to Wear Summer’s ‘It’ Shoe That’s Equal Parts Cute and Comfy
Related Articles
Amazon Shoppers Say This "Super Flattering" On-Sale Coverup "Looks So Good With Any Swimsuit"
This “Flattering, Comfortable, and Chic” Swimsuit Coverup Is on Sale for $32 — Just in Time for Summer
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried Wore a Matching Suit Set With Ankle-Breaking Pumps
Editor-Approved MDW Amazon Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 7 Best Deals to Shop This Memorial Day Weekend
The Drop tank top sale
One Detail on This Stylish, Asymmetrical Tank Lets Shoppers “Go Braless,” and It’s on Sale for $10
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Wore a Bright Summer Dress With One Super Sexy Detail
Shoppers Say Their Hair Looks âFullerâ and âAbsolutely Gorgeousâ Thanks to This On-Sale Growth Serum
Shoppers Say Their Hair Looks “Fuller” and “Absolutely Gorgeous” Thanks to This On-Sale Growth Serum
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Daily Skin Therapy Solid Lotion
Amazon’s Best-Selling Body Butter Is a $7 Fast-Track to Silky, Summer-Ready Skin
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Anti-Aging Full Coverage Concealer
67-Year-Old Shoppers Call Amazon’s Best-Selling $14 Concealer “Absolute Magic” for Erasing Dark Under-Eyes
Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Denim Midi Skirt "A Rare Find" and A "Summer Wardrobe Staple"
Amazon Shoppers Say This Stretchy and Comfortable Denim Skirt Is a "Summer Wardrobe Staple"
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift’s Eyelet Two-Piece Set Is All I Want to Wear This Summer
martha stewart yon-ka dermstore MDW sale
Martha Stewart’s Go-To Skin-Plumping Face Mist From a French Brand Is 20% Off
Amazonâs Epic 2-Day Summer Beauty Sale Has Discounts on LâOreal, Drybar, and Mario Badescu for Up to 50% Off
Amazon Is Having a Surprise 2-Day Summer Beauty Sale, and It’s Full of Best-Selling Products Starting at $8
Amazon Deals
The 50 Best Memorial Day Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend for Up to 81% Off
Tula Eye Balm
Shoppers in Their 60s Are “Glowing” Thanks to This Eye Balm That’s Like a “Magic Eraser” for Dark Circles
This $30 Amazon Jumpsuit Is So Comfy, Itâs Become My Go-To Summer Staple for Brunches, Vacations, and More
This $30 Amazon Jumpsuit Is So Comfy, It’s Become My Go-To Summer Staple for Brunches, Vacations, and More
TruSkin
80-Year-Olds Say This Vitamin C Moisturizer Fades Dark Spots and Softens Wrinkles — and It’s 40% Off for 1 Day