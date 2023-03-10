Shoppers in Their 70s Say the $9 Root Spray Used by Kelly Ripa "Works Like Magic” to Conceal Grays

Few feelings compare to the confidence that comes with walking out of the salon — especially after a fresh dye job. While something as simple as a root touch-up can make all the difference in your look, the process isn’t always so quick, and it can often be pricier than expected. But, what if I told you the secret to salon-perfect hair is available on Amazon? The best-selling L’Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover-Up Spray conceals gray hairs and grown-out roots in a matter of seconds, and it’s on sale starting at just $9. 

This temporary, at-home hair solution immediately colors hair with a simple spray. The lightweight, non-sticky formula provides flawless coverage with no mixing, developers, or mess involved. Just shake the bottle, spray it 4 to 6 inches from the desired areas of the hair, comb to blend, and let it dry for smudge-free color that will last until your next shampoo. It’s available in seven shades ranging from blonde to black, so you can find your hair’s perfect match. 

L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up

Amazon

Shop now: $9 (Originally $10); amazon.com

The L’Oreal spray is such a customer favorite, even Kelly Ripa is a fan. The television personality revealed to New York magazine that she swears by the product for covering up her natural “Anderson Cooper gray.” Other celebs like Marisa Tomei have also been opting for convenient, at-home coloring hacks over professional salon treatments. 

RELATED: This Nicole Kidman-Approved Haircare Brand Launched a Serum That Can Reduce the Appearance of Graying Hair

Not only is the root cover-up spray loved by Ripa, but more than 36,400 Amazon shoppers have given the product a five-star rating. One 72-year-old-shopper said just a “small amount” of the spray “works like magic” on their gray hair and lasts for up to three days. A 62-year-old customer said the root cover-up has been a “great solution” for coloring their fragile hair less, as it allows them to go “a few weeks longer between dyes.” Plus, a third reviewer called the product “a lifesaver” for making their hair “look thicker and fuller” and “spraying their grays away.” They went on to say the root spray “looks so natural” that they now use it regularly “instead of going to the salon.” 

In addition to covering gray hairs and grown-out roots, the L’Oreal spray is a great way to experiment with a new color without facing salon costs. A 70-year-old shopper said they sprayed the blonde color on their brown hair for a highlighted look, and it gave their locks a “lively” refresh, while saving them from a pricey coloring charge. 

Shop the L’Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover-Up Spray at Amazon, below, for the ultimate affordable at-home hair transformation. 

