Blake Lively and Beyoncé Have Used This $7 Volumizing Mascara That's Selling Like Hotcakes

Published on June 2, 2023 @ 02:00AM

It doesn’t matter if I’m bare-faced or in full glam, mascara will always be my secret to a Cinderella-level glow up. As soon as I apply a coat or two to my lashes, I swear my entire appearance is transformed. And, since mascara is often the only product I turn to when I’m running out the door, I want to make sure I’m using the very best one. So, I’ve experimented with my fair share of products — skinny applicators versus thick, waterproof formulas versus not, lengthening results versus volumizing — you name it. I thought I had tried it all, until I came across this popular L’Oreal Paris pick that’s even been used by Blake Lively and Beyoncé. The Lash Paradise Voluminous mascara is the latest addition to my shopping cart, and it’s on sale for just $7 at Amazon right now. 

The long-lasting formula instantly gives your eyelashes a fuller look in just one easy swipe. It’s available in a range of deep shades so you can find the perfect match for you. Plus, it comes in waterproof options and it’s smudge-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about it melting off this summer. The mascara has an ultra-soft applicator that gently coats your lashes for up to 24 hours, and prevents clumping, too. Not only does the product look good, but it’s also good for your eyelashes; It’s formulated with floral oil to condition them from root to tip with each wear. If you’re looking to give your makeup routine a little zhuzh, be sure to grab the mascara while it’s nearly half off. 

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara

Amazon

Shop now: $7 (Originally $13); amazon.com

With over 38,000 five-star ratings, the product is clearly loved by shoppers. And, in the past week alone, over 2,000 people purchased the L’Oreal pick, according to Amazon. One reviewer said it makes their lashes “so thick and long” that they “look like falsies.” And a different customer called it their “holy grail mascara,” adding that it gives their lashes so much length, they reach “to the heavens.”

Another person who has used Lash Paradise for years said it’s their “favorite mascara of all time” because it “adds a lot of volume without being clumpy,” and “stays all day.” One shopper called the product the “best mascara [they] have ever found,” adding that it never flakes, and they “wear nothing else.” Another person called it a “bottle of magic” saying it “plumps, fills, and lifts” their eyelashes. 

For an instant lash transformation, shop the L’Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Voluminous mascara while it’s still just $7 at Amazon. 

