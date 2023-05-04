70-Year-Old Shoppers Say This $12 Eye Cream Made Their Crepey Skin and Wrinkles “Disappear"

It’s never too late to start caring for your complexion. And, to let you in on a little secret, crafting the perfect anti-aging skincare regimen isn’t as daunting as it may seem. In fact, one of the most effective ways to preserve a youthful glow is the quickest step in my daily routine: a small-but-mighty eye cream. Luckily, Amazon’s beauty section is chock-full of effective, budget-friendly options, and, after sifting through the wide selection, I found a pick worthy of your shopping cart. The L’Oreal Paris Eye Defense Cream is on sale for just $12, and it’s sure to give your under-eyes the extra attention they deserve — your plump, flawless complexion will thank you down the line.

The customer-loved product is formulated with all-star skincare ingredients including hyaluronic acid to hydrate, plump, and smooth your skin, and caffeine to brighten, tighten, and awaken your eye area. It’s also made with lavender essential oil, which is packed with antioxidants that reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and soothe your complexion. The nourishing ingredients work together to create the perfect storm of anti-aging properties that soften crow’s feet, diminish puffiness, brighten dark circles, and lift sagging skin around the eyes. Apply a few small dots of the L’Oreal Paris cream after cleansing, gently rub the formula in until it’s absorbed, and watch as your under-eye area transforms. Be sure to check out the defense cream while it’s still marked down from $14.

Amazon

Shop now: $12 (Originally $14); amazon.com

With over 10,600 perfect five-star ratings, the product is one of Amazon’s best-selling eye treatment creams — and, after reading its rave reviews, it’s clear why. One shopper, now 79, who’s been using the L’Oreal pick for a year said it makes their “wrinkles disappear.” And another shopper in their 70s said it’s the “best product [they’ve] found for mature, crepey eyes,” and it “gently smoothes” their skin and “diminishes puffiness.” A now-72-year-old shopper added that they’ve used the product since they were in their 30s and they “swear by it to keep wrinkles away.”

Shoppers of all ages swear by the L’Oreal cream. A 28-year-old with “smile lines” and “deep under eye circles” called it their “new holy grail product,” going on to say their lines have “smoothed out drastically.” The same reviewer added that it reduces their dark circles “substantially,” and their skin feels “so much healthier.”

Upgrade your skincare regimen and try the L’Oreal Paris Eye Defense Cream while it’s on sale for just $12 at Amazon.