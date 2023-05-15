Shoppers With Dark Circles Say a "Tiny Amount" of This $12 Concealer Eye Cream "Fully Covers" Discoloration

A product that functions as both skincare and makeup is a gem worth pursuing. The L’Oréal Paris True Match Eye Cream Concealer, for instance, is both an eye cream and creamy coverup. Moreover, at $12, the two-for-one tube is terrifically priced — and even performs on par with much pricier picks, according to shoppers.

The L’Oréal Paris True Match Eye Cream Concealer is an anti-aging skincare and makeup product housed in a single squeeze tube. True to its name, it features skincare ingredients and is available in 12 full-coverage tints from fair to dark; as a result, delivers a double-dose of under-eye correction that works both instantly and over time, while also concealing dark circles.

Shop now: $12 with coupon (Originally $16); amazon.com

From a skincare standpoint, the formula is spiked with hyaluronic acid at 0.5 percent. Skincare’s hydrating superhero, hyaluronic acid is a molecule that can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water. Applied topically, it’s askin-quenching humectant (i.e. it draws moisture from the surrounding air and locks hydration into skin). In L’Oréal's under-eye product, the ingredient quenches the ultra-thin skin beneath the eyes — in turn, plumping fine lines — the severity of which are exacerbated by dehydration.

As dermatologist Dr. Rachel Nazarian previously told InStyle, “Hyaluronic acid can draw in water to hydrate and plump the skin, improving wrinkles.” Per L’Oréal, its hyaluronic acid-based moisturizing effect lasts up to 24 hours. In my estimation, this degree of all-day plumpness equals fewer instances of under-eye cakiness; a midday annoyance that’s plagued me for as long as I can remember.

Regarding instant, makeup-derived coverage for shadowy under eyes? This concealer earns top marks, shoppers say. In fact, more than 1,600 customers left it a five-star rating. Numerous reviewers note that the $12 formula works just as well as much pricier options. One shopper, who had used luxury cover-ups prior to discovering L’Oréal’s concealer on a whim while traveling, hasn’t switched back since. Similarly, according to another reviewer with “bags and dark circles” who has spent "at least $200 on various [under-eye] products,” this one reigns supreme. “Nothing has even come close to performing as well,” the shopper shared. “A tiny amount is enough to fully cover the discoloration, and it even helps reduce the puffiness.”

A time-saver, too, particularly for anyone whose morning routine includes eye cream followed by concealer. For an under-eye concealer that performs as promised — and that doubles as a hydrating eye cream — shop the L’Oréal Paris True Match Eye Cream Concealer for $12 at Amazon.