Shoppers in Their 60s and 70s Are Faithful to This "Miracle" $9 Collagen Cream

It also has an InStyle stamp of approval.

Published on February 22, 2023

Loreal moisturizer collagen
In skincare, as in life, you often get what you pay for. Naturally, there are exceptions to the old adage — one of which, a $9 collagen-infused moisturizer from L’Oréal, defies the concept entirely. The skin-plumping, anti-aging product has made quite the impression on shoppers, particularly shoppers in their 60s and 70s — many of whom are loyalists in light of its anti-aging properties.

The L'Oréal Paris Collagen Moisture Filler is a deeply hydrating anti-aging face cream intended for both day and nighttime use. Formulated with skin-softening shea butter and youth-preserving collagen, the moisturizer restores skin suppleness in a single use and firms skin over time. And, per the brand, four weeks of daily use diminishes the appearance of fine lines. 

L'Oreal Paris Skincare Collagen Face Moisturizer

Amazon

Shop now: $9 (Originally $12); amazon.com

ICYMI: Collagen — a naturally occurring protein that’s largely responsible for firm, bouncy skin of yonder years — depletes as we age, which can lead to sagging. Ideally, we could simply slather ourselves in collagen creams to replace what we’ve lost. The idea that topical collagen can directly proliferate new collagen, however, is still up for debate. That said, using collagen-infused skincare is, nevertheless, a good idea. 

For one, topical collagen can “lock and hold hydration,” Rowan Hall-Farrise, QMS Medicosmetics global educator and esthetician, previously told InStyle, as it “work[s] as a second skin to protect…barrier function.” This alone is appealing, particularly as our skin barrier function just so happens to decline with age. For this reason, Hall-Farrise says topical collagen is “very important to include in our daily skincare regimen.”

True to its name, the L’Oréal Paris Collagen Moisture Filler does, indeed, contain collagen. (Frankly, I had to triple check: In a world where most collagen creams cost tens upon tens of dollars, L’Oréal’s moisturizer, which hovers around $10, proves to be a delightful rarity.) 

Perhaps its price point is among the reasons why this moisturizer has amassed a loyal fanbase over the years. One shopper, who has been using the cream “for many years” calls it a “miracle.” According to another reviewer, a 50-year-old who plans to repurchase, “this stuff is like gold. Another loyalist, a 74-year-old who has been using the moisturizer for a few years, swears it's dramatically diminished their wrinkles: “I wholeheartedly recommend it — without the slightest bit of reservation,” they say. Lastly, a 73-year-old shopper who says they’ve tried “a bunch” of wrinkle-reducing creams to no avail, says “this stuff works almost immediately.” InStyle is on board, too; we crowned L’Oréal’s best from a value standpoint.

Try L’Oréal’s Collagen Moisture Filler Moisturizer — or stock up on numerous jars while you can. After all, with over 36,000 five-star ratings, decades of loyal fandom, and ingredients typically found in much pricier products, this cream is certainly worth (at least) ten dollars. 

