Kendall Jenner's Met Gala Complexion Relied on the $10 Foundation-Serum Hybrid Shoppers Love for "Aging Skin"

The Met Gala came and went, bringing back yet another star-studded night of jaw-dropping looks. Full of obscure silhouettes and some of the year’s biggest trends, there was no shortage of glamour. While the celebrity looks are almost impossible to secure, as some of their ensembles are uniquely made for the wearer and the wearer alone, the beauty products used for the event are much more obtainable. Case in point: This balmy $10 foundation from L’Oreal Paris.

Kendall Jenner stepped out onto the famous Met steps wearing a Marc Jacobs bodysuit full of Swarovski crystals and coordinating platform boots. Despite the leggy look, my eyes were drawn to her flawless complexion, as her skin radiated through all the camera flashes. Her glow was thanks to the Age Perfect Tinted Face Balm, which is now up to 54 percent off at Amazon. Makeup artist Mary Phillips revealed she used shades Medium 20 and Deep 10 to create Jenner’s bronzed look.

Amazon

Shop now: $10 (Originally $19); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $12 (Originally $19); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $19; amazon.com

While I’m surprised the A-lister opted for such an affordable option, I’m not shocked that it was this particular L’Oreal product. How can you not gravitate towards the four-in-one skin balm that combines both skincare and makeup into one? It helps to firm, smooth, conceal, and even the complexion for healthy, restored skin. The skin tint also has a lightweight finish, letting your natural beauty shine through.

Better yet, it’s available in eight shades from fair to deep. This way, you can acquire your ideal color, while perhaps choosing a shade lighter or darker than your skin tone for highlighting and contouring. Either way, you’ll be able to seamlessly apply your perfect match with a brush or fingers, increasing the versatility of the product.

It seems like shoppers are just as impressed with the Age Perfect Tinted Face Balm, as the product has secured over 2,300 five-star ratings. One reviewer even called it “perfection,” as it makes fine lines “practically disappear,” while another said it “blends like a dream.” Shoppers in their 40s also have nothing but praise for the L’Oreal compact, saying it’s “great for aging skin” since it “has a silky feel,” “really hydrates,” and creates “natural glowing skin.”

The only thing left to do is to secure a L’Oreal Paris’ Age Perfect Tinted Face Balm of your own. I can tell you that’s exactly what I’m going to do right now, and I can’t wait to achieve that dewy complexion Jenner showed off on fashion’s biggest night.

Amazon

Shop now: $11 (Originally $19); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $13 (Originally $19); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $11 (Originally $19); amazon.com

