I’ve Tested 100+ Foundations, and This $11 Skin-Perfecting Formula Is My Go-To for a Flawless Finish

It’s among the few matte options I’ll wear.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 22, 2023 @ 02:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

L'Oreal Foundation Matte Review
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

Matte foundation fares poorly on my dry skin. My complexion seems to reject the stuff, which often devolves into a caky, crusty mess by midday. Ergo, I’ve opted for dewy, glowy complexion products over the years, avoiding anything labeled ‘matte.’ I hadn’t reconsidered until a beauty industry friend, whose skin is similarly dry, swore that L'Oréal Infallible Pro-Matte Foundation was an exception to the rule. After all, matte foundation does, of course, have its place — particularly for photos, as its finish fares better than glowy options, which can read greasy in the face of flash. I’ve since incorporated the product into my permanent collection, and you can, too, by shopping the formula at Amazon, where it’s on sale for $11 right now.

Amazon LâOrÃ©al Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Liquid Longwear Foundation Nutmeg

Amazon

The L’Oréal Infallible Pro-Matte Foundation is a long-wearing, medium- to full-coverage face makeup. The finish, aptly dubbed “demi-matte” by the brand, is a departure from the flat, mask-like look I often associate with products of its ilk. Instead, it simply wears like skin — skin that’s been lightly Photoshopped, perhaps — without caking or drying for up to 24 hours, per the brand. Longwearing in the truest sense, it’s simultaneously — surprisingly — lightweight. 

Unlike many high-coverage picks I’ve tried, this one is truly transfer-proof, even without setting powder or spray. FWIW: I have a specific fear of ruining friends’ outfits (doubly so for wedding dresses) when I go in for hugs, lest my makeup end up smearing onto their attire. By proving truly transfer-proof, this formula has alleviated my woes and remains exactly where it’s meant to.

Amazon LâOrÃ©al Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Liquid Longwear Foundation True Porcelain

Amazon

Perhaps most impressively, this $11 foundation wears like much pricier mattes I’ve tried. In fact, if I were to blind-test it among a lineup of labelless luxury bottles, I’d be hard-pressed to distinguish the drugstore formula from those four times its price (which speaks volumes given the bevy of foundations I’ve sampled over the years).

Shoppers are impressed with L'Oréal’s foundation for similar reasons. One reviewer says it “looks great in photos,” and they receive compliments on their skin when they wear it. Another shopper who has tried “hundreds of foundations at all price points” keeps “coming back to” L'Oréal’s. Yet another shopper says it’s “better than expensive brands,” while another says it provides “good coverage without caking.” A testament to its longwearing nature, another fan says the foundation remains flawless even “when [they] sweat a lot.” 

For a photo-ready, velvety skin finish with serious staying power, shop L'Oréal’s Infallible Pro-Matte Foundation: An affordable formula that’s changed my perception of matte formulas as a whole. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Kate Somerville Anti-Aging Moisturizer Deal
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This 50%-Off Moisturizer “Turns Back the Clock” on Aging Skin
I Tried the Controversial Summer Manicure Thatâs Been Seen on Dua Lipa and Kate Hudson
I Tried the Controversial Summer Manicure That’s Been Seen on Dua Lipa and Kate Hudson
Jennifer Lopez Just Paired This Yearâs Hottest Shoe Trend With a White Mini Dress for Date Night
Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her 1-Year Anniversary With Ben Affleck in 2023’s Hottest Shoe
Related Articles
Tend Skin
Amazon Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Toner a “Miracle Must-Have” for Ingrown Hairs and Razor Bumps
Ulta Lip Balm
My Secret to a Permanently Hydrated Pout Is This $6 Lip Balm I Keep in Every Bag
Snail Mucin All in One Cream
This Under-Hyped Snail Mucin Cream Gave Me the Glass Skin Other Products Failed to Deliver
tarte fake awake eyeliner
My Unexpected Hack for Bright, Well-Rested Eyes Is on Sale for Just $15 Right Now
Jennifer Garnier Beach Waves
Jennifer Garner’s Bouncy Beach Waves Were Thanks to a Fail-Proof Curling Iron That’s on Sale at Amazon
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie's "Polished and Natural" Barbie Red Carpet Makeup Was Thanks to My Go-To Buttery Bronzer
sarah jessica parker
Sarah Jessica Parker Just Wore the Concealer That Makes Dark Circles “Bright and Glowy,” Mature Shoppers Say
It Cosmetics Foundation
Shoppers in Their 60s Receive “So Many Compliments” on Their “Smooth” Skin Thanks to This Foundation
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o Used the $20 Gel Cream Jessica Alba Called a "Game Changer" for "Instantly" Plumping Skin
applying eye cream
I’ve Been on the Hunt for a Dark Circle Eraser for 20 Years, and I Finally Found One
Hailey Bieber Inspired Me To Add Fisherman Sandals To My Wardrobe
The “Ugly” Sandal Style Worn by Hailey Bieber and Taylor Swift Is My Summer Go-to
editor makeup
I’m a Beauty Editor Who Tried 68 Makeup Products Last Month, but These Are the 4 I Can’t Stop Using
Demi Moore
The Mascara Demi Moore Uses for Her "Minimal" Makeup Look Is Also My Go-To, and It's 40% Off Right Now
Maybelline Glowy Foundation
Shoppers in Their 50s Use This $7 Foundation to Leave Skin Ultra-Glowy Without Accentuating Fine Lines
It Cosmetics
The Nighttime Moisturizer That's Been Dubbed “Youth in a Jar" Is 40% Off at Ulta for 2 More Days
Ulta Kiehl's Serum Sale
Shoppers in Their 60s Notice "Firmer and More Youthful" Skin Thanks to This 30%-Off Retinol Serum