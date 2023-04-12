Our Favorite Redness-Reducing BB Cream Is “Perfect” for Mature Skin, According to 50-Year-Old Shoppers

Whether from rosacea, sunburn, or a generally mottled complexion, redness is rather annoying — regardless of its reason. Luckily, color-correcting formulas can mitigate rosiness. Of all the redness-reducing options, the Makeup Magic Skin Beautifier Anti-Redness BB Cream from L’Oréal Paris is among the most highly acclaimed: The product boasts over 23,000 five-star ratings, and with an $8 price tag, it’s an excellent value, too.

Amazon

Shop now: $8 with coupon (Originally $12); amazon.com

The L'Oréal Paris Makeup Magic Skin Beautifier Anti-Redness BB Cream is a creamy, pre-foundation base that reduces the appearance of redness on contact with skin. The product features a mint green tint, which effectively cancels out, or neutralizes, unwanted rogue tones thanks to it being the opposite position to red on the color wheel. The pistachio tint appears significantly less vibrant once applied to the skin; per the brand, the product “transforms to a universal shade to reduce the look of redness” once applied to skin.

A testament to its effectiveness: InStyle deemed L’Oréal’s formula the best BB cream for reducing redness among 15 options, pointing to its ability to instantly color-correct “like magic.” Moreover, the cream “camouflages blemishes and unevenness,” making it an ideal pick for redness and imperfections of all types. Also available in a conventional BB cream formula, which boasts best-seller status in Amazon’s BB facial creams category, the product features a fan-favorite, lightweight texture that works well for most skin types.

In addition to quelling redness, the Magic BB Cream hydrates skin via glycerin — a humectant that attracts moisture from the surrounding air and locks it into the skin. As dermatologist Dr. Melanie Palm previously told InStyle, "Glycerin is one of a precious few moisturizing ingredients that has a lasting effect, well beyond its time of application and absorption.” In other words, you can expect supple skin from the moment this BB cream is applied, through the entire day.

One shopper over 50 calls the BB cream “perfect for ruddy, mature skin,” adding that “it balances out the redness in my skin and…doesn’t highlight my wrinkles.” Another shopper, who also “loves” the formula for mature skin, says it “corrects any redness” and feels lightweight. Yet another in their 80s says it’s ideal for skin of any age. Some redness-prone shoppers swear the BB Cream has allowed them to skip foundation entirely, including one reviewer who says it delivers a “natural, beautiful glow.” A 50-year-old commenter in the Q&A section says they “haven’t worn foundation in years,” calling the BB cream “perfect” in light of how it “does some gentle smoothing…[and] does not highlight creases, as a foundation would.”

Shop the L'Oréal Paris Makeup Magic Skin Beautifier Anti-Redness BB Cream for $8 at Amazon with an onsite coupon. According to droves of shoppers, it lives up to its name.

