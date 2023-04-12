Our Favorite Redness-Reducing BB Cream Is “Perfect” for Mature Skin, According to 50-Year-Old Shoppers

And it’s only $8.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 12, 2023 @ 03:03AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

BB Cream for Redness
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

Whether from rosacea, sunburn, or a generally mottled complexion, redness is rather annoying — regardless of its reason. Luckily, color-correcting formulas can mitigate rosiness. Of all the redness-reducing options, the Makeup Magic Skin Beautifier Anti-Redness BB Cream from L’Oréal Paris is among the most highly acclaimed: The product boasts over 23,000 five-star ratings, and with an $8 price tag, it’s an excellent value, too. 

L'OrÃ©al Paris Makeup Magic Skin Beautifier Anti-Redness BB Cream Tinted Moisturizer

Amazon

Shop now: $8 with coupon (Originally $12); amazon.com

The L'Oréal Paris Makeup Magic Skin Beautifier Anti-Redness BB Cream is a creamy, pre-foundation base that reduces the appearance of redness on contact with skin. The product features a mint green tint, which effectively cancels out, or neutralizes, unwanted rogue tones thanks to it being the opposite position to red on the color wheel. The pistachio tint appears significantly less vibrant once applied to the skin; per the brand, the product “transforms to a universal shade to reduce the look of redness” once applied to skin.

A testament to its effectiveness: InStyle deemed L’Oréal’s formula the best BB cream for reducing redness among 15 options, pointing to its ability to instantly color-correct “like magic.” Moreover, the cream “camouflages blemishes and unevenness,” making it an ideal pick for redness and imperfections of all types. Also available in a conventional BB cream formula, which boasts best-seller status in Amazon’s BB facial creams category, the product features a fan-favorite, lightweight texture that works well for most skin types.

In addition to quelling redness, the Magic BB Cream hydrates skin via glycerin — a humectant that attracts moisture from the surrounding air and locks it into the skin. As dermatologist Dr. Melanie Palm previously told InStyle, "Glycerin is one of a precious few moisturizing ingredients that has a lasting effect, well beyond its time of application and absorption.” In other words, you can expect supple skin from the moment this BB cream is applied, through the entire day. 

One shopper over 50 calls the BB cream “perfect for ruddy, mature skin,” adding that “it balances out the redness in my skin and…doesn’t highlight my wrinkles.” Another shopper, who also “loves” the formula for mature skin, says it “corrects any redness” and feels lightweight. Yet another in their 80s says it’s ideal for skin of any age. Some redness-prone shoppers swear the BB Cream has allowed them to skip foundation entirely, including one reviewer who says it delivers a “natural, beautiful glow.” A 50-year-old commenter in the Q&A section says they “haven’t worn foundation in years,” calling the BB cream “perfect” in light of how it “does some gentle smoothing…[and] does not highlight creases, as a foundation would.” 

Shop the L'Oréal Paris Makeup Magic Skin Beautifier Anti-Redness BB Cream for $8 at Amazon with an onsite coupon. According to droves of shoppers, it lives up to its name.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazon new spring fashion arrivals this month
These 10 Under-$40 New Spring Fashion Arrivals Are Trending on Amazon
Farmhouse Fresh CPC - Shoppers in Their 50s Are Seeing "Less Wrinkles" Thanks to This Silky, Anti-Aging Serum
Shoppers in Their 50s Call This Silky Anti-Aging Serum a "Miracle Worker" for Reducing Wrinkles
Madewell Just Put Thousands of Sale Items on Double Discount, and Spring Essentials
Madewell Just Put Thousands of Sale Items on Double Discount, and Spring Essentials Start at $20
Related Articles
Farmhouse Fresh CPC - Shoppers in Their 50s Are Seeing "Less Wrinkles" Thanks to This Silky, Anti-Aging Serum
Shoppers in Their 50s Call This Silky Anti-Aging Serum a "Miracle Worker" for Reducing Wrinkles
Over 49,000 Amazon Shoppers Are Saying This Foot Peel Mask Will Give You "The Worlds Softest Feet" In Just Two Weeks
Shoppers Say This Foot Peel Heals Dry, Cracked Feet in Just 2 Weeks
Best-Selling Eye Patches
Even Night Shift Nurses Swear by Amazon's Best-Selling Under-Eye Patches That Are Less Than $1 Apiece
Shoppers in Their 70s Say They Look Like They're In Their 50s After Using This $25 K-Beauty Vitamin C Serum
Middle-Aged Shoppers Say Their Skin Improved "Significantly" Thanks to This Now-$19 K-Beauty Serum
My Mom and I Both Got Significantly Longer Lashes After Trying the Growth Serum Brooke Shields Uses
My Mom and I Both Got Significantly Longer Lashes After Trying the Growth Serum Brooke Shields Uses
Facial Moisturizer
Amazon's Best-Selling $15 Eye Cream Is the Solution to "Sunken Eyes," Shoppers in Their 50s Say
Ilia x Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr Used Her "Favorite" Lipstick Shade From This Hollywood-Loved Brand to Create a DIY "Creamy" Blush
Lip Balm on My Cheeks for a Rosey Glow
I Use This $16 Lip Balm on My Cheeks for a Rosy, Sun-Kissed Glow
I Only Wear Red Nail Polish on Vacation and This $11 Cherry Red Shade Went Perfect with My Tan and Held Up For Over a Week
This $11 Cherry Red Nail Polish Has Been My Vacation Go-To for Years
The 99 Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend for Up to 88% Off
The 99 Best Amazon Deals to Shop for Up to 82% Off This Weekend
Wow Color
I Tried the $28 Spray Jennifer Lopez’s Hairstylist Uses for Smooth, At-Home Blowouts
Me and All My Friends Are Wearing This $10 Bonnet From Amazon To Prevent Damage and Frizz
I Swear by Amazon's Best-Selling $10 Bonnet to Prevent Bedhead and Frizz
Kevyn Aucoin Mascara
The Tubing Mascara We Named the Best of 2023 Keeps My Eyelids Smudge-Free — Even in Hot, Sweaty Weather
Laura Geller Sale
Oprah Uses the Makeup Brand Behind This 40%-Off Foundation That Makes Shoppers' “Mature Skin” Look “Flawless”
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore Springâs Daintiest Trend in a New Way
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore Spring’s Daintiest Trend in a New Way
Sensitive Skin Amazon Hack
A Nurse Practitioner Recommended This $12 Hack to Calm My Eczema-Prone, Tomato-Red Skin