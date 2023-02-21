Shoppers in Their 60s Say This $11 Skin-Blurring Primer Makes Them Look "Photoshopped"

It’s instantly enhancing.

Published on February 21, 2023 @ 09:00PM

Shoppers in Their 60s Dub This Cream "Fabulous" for Softening Lines and Texture
Foundation, though intended to smooth over imperfections, often ends up settling into — and exacerbating — fine lines and wrinkles. Moreover, mature skin tends to veer on the dry side, which, in turn, can harbor cakiness. Fortunately, L’Oréal’s Age Perfect Blurring Primer mitigates these foundation woes, according to shoppers with mature skin.

The L’Oréal Age Perfect Blurring Primer is a skin-smoothing, pore-blurring base for foundation, tinted moisturizer, and other complexion products. In addition to prolonging foundation wear, the cream-based formula looks and feels silky on the skin, and smooths over lines to prevent makeup from settling.

L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Blurring Face Primer

Amazon

Shop now: $11; amazon.com 

The primer comes in a single, universally flattering shade. Slightly pinkish in tint, the formula imparts an instantly rosy, youthful-looking flush. Below foundation, it emits a subtle, lit-from-within glow. Worn alone — which is certainly an option — the primer imparts a fresh-faced finish. In addition to instant enhancement, the primer promises longer-term benefits, too; specifically, via serum infused in the formula. 

For these reasons and more, shoppers with mature skin swear by this skin-enhancing primer. One, who is in their 40s, compares its skin-blurring effect to a “filter [they] use on selfie photos.” According to a reviewer in their 60s, the formula is “like magic,” and makes skin appear “Photoshopped.” Another 60-something shopper says the $11 formula has “replaced all of [their] expensive primers,” while yet another, also in their 60s, says it works “just as well” as a pricier primer they’d used previously, noting how it “blurs out imperfections” for a “smoothing” effect. 

See why thousands of shoppers swear by this wrinkle-smoothing, imperfection-blurring makeup base: Snag L’Oréal’s Age Perfect Blurring Primer for yourself. If rave reviews are any indication, you might just replace your pricier primers with this $11 youth-preserving option.

