Shoppers Say This $10 Tubing Mascara Finds Lashes They Had “No Idea” Existed

There are few groups in the beauty world more devoted than tubing mascara lovers. It’s understandable: The formulas circumvent irritation, flakes, and smudges by creating their namesake ‘tubes’ around your lashes. This adds length and unparalleled comfort for people with sensitive eyes (plus easy removal in a blink, when you’re ready). And per shoppers, there’s now a phenomenal drugstore one available for $10 at Amazon.

Its affordability is good news, considering most best-selling tubing mascaras go for $25 and up. To hear reviewers tell it, L’Oréal’s Age Perfect Lash Magnifying Mascara is a revelation: The brush finds and amplifies lashes that they had “no idea” existed, and the formula easily builds without clumping (my pet peeve with other tubing formulas). As the same person wrote, the combination is so appealing, they’d wear it to meet Matthew McConaughey for drinks, should the opportunity ever arise — high praise.

Another user said, the Age Perfect formula is “100 times better” than the original L’Oréal mascara. They didn’t specify which one they were using, but assuming it was L’Oréal’s Voluminous Original mascara, that’s the highest possible compliment, considering it has more than 57,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Yet, it’s one praise that’s earned; as they wrote, the new formula wears for over six hours without smudges, flakes, or irritation, and other customers seconded its lack of stiffness.

Amazon

Shop now: $10–$13; amazon.com and ulta.com

That might be because of the formula’s inclusion of jojoba oil, a conditioning element that customers note leaves their sparse lashes black, thick, and longer. It’s especially made fans among older women, like one who said the only thing better than wearing it is how quickly it comes off with a couple splashes of water — “no tugging, pulling, or rubbing.” It’s the most lash-loving mascara they’ve come across in 50 years, they added — and as a final user commented, the soft effect “erased about five to 10 years” from their age.

If the L’Oréal’s Age Perfect Lash Magnifying Mascara sounds up your alley, get it from $10 at Amazon and Ulta.