Zendaya Made a Case for This Controversial Denim Trend on Her Birthday

By Madeline Hirsch
Published on September 2, 2022 @ 03:00PM

Photo: Splash News

Love it or hate it — low rise is back. The style, while still considered controversial by many who wore the trend the first time around, has broken into the mainstream in recent months thanks to its celebrity fans and y2k bonafides. Whether you blame the early 2000s fashion revival, or merely skinny jeans fatigue, 2022 seems to be the year this trend will end up on top. Plus, as Zendaya proves, low-rise pants can be as comfortable as they are edgy this time around.

On Thursday, the Dune actress was spotted heading out for a birthday dinner with boyfriend Tom Holland, mom Claire Stoermer, and Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer in New York. After cheering on Serena Williams at the U.S. Open this week — and serving up plenty of fall fashion inspo in the process — the 26-year-old kept it low-key and chic in a pair of low-slung light wash jeans, a cropped cardi, and sleek black heels for her birthday celebration.

Compared to the flared, ultra-low hip huggers of years past, Zendaya's baggy jeans are downright relaxed. It's an effortless approach to y2k dressing — something other 'It' girls like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid have also endorsed in recent months — and easier to style than the impossibly tight flares normally associated with the era.

Zendaya's tiny cardigan and pointed pumps, both classic wardrobe staples, elevate the look, keeping it more "what, this old thing?" than "the early 2000s called, they want your outfit back." It's the perfect combo of trendy and timeless, ideal for a late summer date night (or fancy birthday dinner).

If you're hesitant to try low-rise and cropped all at once, why not combine two of 2022's unexpectedly easy-to-wear trends in one outfit? A white ribbed tank and baggy jeans go together like peanut butter and jelly, and can be dressed up or down depending on your accessories. Headed out on the town? Opt for a strappy heel and some chunky gold earrings. Going grocery shopping? Throw on some comfortable Birkenstocks and hit the ground running.

After all, the best thing about the low-rise baggy jeans trend is that it's comfortable and surprisingly versatile.

